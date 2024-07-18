inDrive Shines At Lagos Startup Week, Championing People-Focused Innovation

inDrive, the global mobility and urban services platform, marked a significant presence at this year’s Lagos Startup Week, demonstrating the crucial need for more people-focused companies and startups in today’s challenging economic environment.

As a company that began its journey as a startup, inDrive has always prioritized the welfare and empowerment of individuals. At Lagos Startup Week, inDrive emphasized its commitment to a people-first approach, highlighting how this focus can drive success and sustainability in business, especially during difficult economic times.

This was revealed at the 2024 Lagos Startup Week by Timothy Oladimeji, Senior Business Development Representative at inDrive, during a fireside chat session with Daniel Adeyemi, Managing Editor, Benjamin Dada, on the theme: inDrive: Revolutionizing Ride-Hailing in Africa and Emerging as the Preferred Mobility Choice.

During the session, Timothy Oladimeji shared more insights into inDrive’s journey, its impact on the Nigerian transportation sector, and the strategies in place to enhance the company’s services further and reach.

“In the face of economic adversity, it’s more important than ever for companies to put people at the heart of their operations,” said Oladimeji. “At inDrive, we believe that by prioritizing the welfare of drivers and passengers alike, we create a more equitable and resilient community.”

inDrive’s presence at the event underscored the company’s dedication to challenging the status quo and standing out among competitors. By sharing its journey from a startup to a global leader, inDrive inspired many budding entrepreneurs to adopt a people-centric approach in their ventures.

The company showcased its innovative initiatives, such as the DoxGetY programme, which aims to support drivers in Nigeria by addressing challenges like high fuel costs and improving their overall welfare and earnings. These efforts highlight inDrive’s commitment to fostering a supportive and inclusive environment for all stakeholders.

This significant growth is further testament to the company being named second the most downloaded app for ride-hailing globally for two consecutive years. Additionally, the company was recently rated number one in Abuja, following its successful expansion in the capital just a year ago.

As the economic landscape evolves, inDrive stays committed to promoting justice and equality in the ride-hailing industry. The company’s involvement in Lagos Startup Week highlights the effectiveness of a people-centered approach in fostering significant change and achieving lasting success. This dedication is reflected in Nigerian users recently naming inDrive as their most preferred mobility brand

Olam Agri In Nigeria Partners With The Kwara State Government To Empower Agri-Extension Workers READ ALSO