Bitcoin Slumps To New 2025 Low Amid Market Sell-Off

Bitcoin, the world’s leading cryptocurrency by market capitalization, recorded another significant drop on Monday, hitting a fresh 2025 low amid growing global uncertainty and a shift in investor focus toward traditional safe haven assets.

A wave of selling pressure has swept through the cryptocurrency market, driving down the overall market valuation of digital assets. According to the latest figures, the total crypto market capitalization declined by 2.34% over the last 24 hours to settle at $2.5 trillion.

Despite the downturn in asset prices, trading activity surged. The global 24-hour cryptocurrency trading volume soared to $233.19 billion, marking a substantial 351.49% increase. Of this, decentralized finance (DeFi) accounted for $13.82 billion, or 5.92% of the total volume.

Stablecoins remained dominant in the trading activity, with a combined volume of $220.13 billion—comprising 94.40% of the total 24-hour crypto market turnover, according to CoinMarketCap.com.

As of press time, Bitcoin (BTCUSD) had dropped to the $78,800 range after a weeklong loss of over 5%, trading down 5.1% to approximately $74,835. The digital currency had shed 5% in just 24 hours before initiating a mild recovery.

Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency, was also under intense selling pressure. It slid to $1,555 after losing over 15% in the past week, as investors continued shifting their capital from digital assets to more secure financial instruments.