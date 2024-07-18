Breaking News: FG Approves N70,000 New Minimum Wage

The new minimum salary of N70,000 has been agreed to by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Following the organized labor and government conference, Mohammed Idris, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, revealed this.

Labor leaders, including Festus Osifo of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and Joe Ajaero of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), attended the meeting.

The labor leaders arrived in a white 32-seater Coaster bus at approximately 2:15 p.m. and made their way directly to the President’s first-floor office, where the meeting is scheduled to take place.

More details later…