inDrive Offers Prizes To Top-performing Drivers In Lagos

inDrive, a global mobility and urban services platform, announces the launch of its bigger and better three-month-long ‘Do X, Get Y’ reward program in Nigeria. Building on the achievements of the initial phase, the program will continue until July 31, 2024 with exciting prizes, including fuel discounts and a grand prize of a locally produced car from Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing (IVM).

The reward program, which recognises and supports top-performing drivers, has been met with enthusiasm and high participation. Drivers in Lagos and Abuja will now have more opportunities to win substantial rewards, including a chance to drive away in a brand-new car from the renowned IVM.

Drivers will receive ride targets through the inDrive app and WhatsApp. Meeting or exceeding these targets will increase their chances of winning various prizes. Every two weeks, drivers who meet their targets can win exciting rewards such as Samsung A15 smartphones, and fuel vouchers worth 15 litres. The prize pool has also been expanded to include home appliances like microwaves and shopping vouchers worth ₦30,000.

The highlight of the reward program is the monthly grand prize. To recognise outstanding performance and commitment, one exceptional driver will be awarded a car each month. The total number of vehicles to be given out in Nigeria is three.

“Speaking to the reward program, Timothy Oladimeji, Senior Business Development Representative at inDrive Nigeria, said, “We are excited to continue to reward our drivers in Nigeria, which has already proven to be a great success. Our drivers are the backbone of our service, and their dedication and resilience inspire us. We hope these rewards will provide them with additional support and encouragement.”

inDrive remains steadfast in its mission to improve the livelihoods of its drivers while enhancing the overall customer experience. This reward program is one of many initiatives inDrive is implementing to achieve this goal.

