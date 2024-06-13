GTCO, Zenith And UBA Drive Intraday Trading Gain On NGX

During Thursday’s intraday trading session, investors appeared to be paying more attention to three of the largest banks in Nigeria: GTCO, Zenith, and UBA Plc. After the break, investors arrived prepared to look for equities with solid fundamentals and promising growth prospects.

Alpha Morgan Capital Limited reported to investors at the midday break that the Nigerian exchange (NGX) All Share Index had experienced a positive trend, indicating a gain of 0.09%.

Stockbrokers indicated that the purchasing sentiment in certain mid-to high-cap equities is responsible for the recent upswing. The day’s top performers were UBA, up 3.23%, and NB, up 6.90%.

Interest from investors in Zenith and GTCO was what was generating the impetus. According to data, ZENITHBANK’s price increased by 2.71%, GTCO’s increased by 1.83%, and OANDO’s increased by 1.72%. However, the NGX Banking Index lost -0.08% as at mid-day, according to data from the Nigerian Exchange.