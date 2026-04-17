IMF warns rising transport costs deepen Nigeria inflation crisis

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | April 17, 2026

Key Points

International Monetary Fund warns transport costs are accelerating Nigeria’s inflation crisis

Food prices remain the primary inflation driver due to logistics and distribution pressures

Limited fiscal space constrains government ability to cushion rising living costs

Main Story

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has raised concerns that Nigeria’s worsening cost-of-living crisis is being intensified by surging transport costs, which are driving food inflation and amplifying economic hardship across households.

Speaking at the IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington, Abebe Selassie said Nigeria is particularly vulnerable to global and regional shocks, with rising logistics and transportation expenses disrupting supply chains and pushing up consumer prices.

He noted that food inflation remains the dominant contributor to overall price pressures, largely because food items account for a significant share of Nigeria’s consumer basket and are highly sensitive to transport costs.

Recent increases in fuel prices—linked to global oil market trends—have significantly raised pump prices, cascading through distribution networks and increasing the cost of essential goods nationwide. This has led to a sharp rise in both urban and rural transportation expenses, further straining household incomes.

Selassie also highlighted that rising logistics costs, combined with expensive agricultural inputs such as fertiliser and persistent supply bottlenecks, are elevating both production and distribution costs within Nigeria’s food system.

Despite these pressures, the IMF acknowledged that ongoing fiscal and debt reforms are beginning to improve Nigeria’s economic resilience, offering limited buffers against external shocks.

What’s Being Said

“Transport costs are rising rapidly across both urban and rural areas, placing additional strain on households and amplifying hardship through higher food and living expenses nationwide,” said Abebe Selassie.

“Policy responses must remain measured, ensuring that short-term relief does not undermine medium-term fiscal sustainability,” he added.

Amadou Sy also weighed in on trade dynamics, noting: “Progress under the African Continental Free Trade Area has been uneven despite its strong long-term potential.”

He added that unresolved issues—such as rules of origin and tariff negotiations—continue to limit the effectiveness of the African Continental Free Trade Area as a buffer against economic shocks.

What’s Next

Nigerian policymakers are expected to balance inflation control with social protection measures amid fiscal constraints

Further fuel price adjustments could continue to influence transport and food costs in the coming months

Ongoing AfCFTA negotiations on tariffs and trade rules may shape regional trade competitiveness and supply chain efficiency

The Bottom Line:

Nigeria’s inflation problem is increasingly structural, not just monetary. As transport and logistics costs ripple through the economy, policy choices will hinge on whether reforms can stabilise prices without deepening short-term economic pain for households.