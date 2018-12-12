IMF Boss Christine Lagarde to visit Ghana December 16

The Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Christine Lagarde is set to visit Ghana from December 16 to 18, 2018.

The visit comes weeks ahead of Ghana’s conclusion of the IMF programme.

The Deputy Minister of Information, Mr Pius Enam Hadzide who made this known at midweek press briefing said the visit of the IMF boss “marks an appreciation of the policy direction and solid economic fundamentals.”

“Our fiscal rules which ensure irreversibility signal to the world that Ghana is ready for investments,” he said.

The Minister explained that aside from showing the world that doing business with Ghana is a move in the right direction, the visit of Lagarde “has the potential to unlock for us as a nation good coupon rates on the international bonds market.”

On Monday December 17, Madame Lagarde will participate in the Future of Work in sub-Saharan Africa Conference in Accra.

The one-day conference would be an opportunity for the Managing Director to engage with thought-leaders and influencers from sub-Saharan Africa on the future of work.

The objective of the conference it to generate a debate on the future of work in sub-Saharan Africa and the policies required to create jobs for the continent’s growing population. How the region can manage and leverage the impact of technological change, demographics, climate change, and the course of globalization.

The IMF boss will on the same day hold bilateral talks with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House.

She is also expected to have lunch with some Ghanaian women entrepreneurs who are doing well in their field of work.

On Tuesday December 18, the IMF Managing Director will give a key note address at a forum in Accra to be attended by government agencies, central bank, private sector, think tanks, civil society, NGOs and academia.

She will depart Accra same day to Johannesburg in South Africa on a four Africa Nation tour.

“It is our hope that the visit of the IMF boss will further strengthen the cordial relationship between Ghana and the IMF on economic policies,” Mr Hadzide said.