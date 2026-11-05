I’m taking english lessons to speak fluently — MC Oluomo

By Annette Ikponmwonba | November 5th, 2026

Key Points

· NURTW President Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, says he is taking lessons to improve his spoken English

· He made the remarks on Tuesday at a rally supporting President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid, while addressing Nollywood actor Lege Miami and other attendees

· A video of the exchange has drawn attention online

· Speaking in Yoruba, he said neither he nor Lege Miami speaks English fluently

· He said his children in the US work as nurses, a doctor and an engineer, and that he sometimes hands the microphone to one of them when he struggles to express himself

· He faced online criticism in April 2025 after pronouncing “kudos” as “kundusi”

Main Story

The President of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, has said he is taking lessons to improve his spoken English. He made the disclosure on Tuesday while addressing Nollywood actor Adams Kehinde, popularly known as Lege Miami, and other attendees at a rally organised in support of President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid. The remarks have drawn attention online following the circulation of a video of the exchange.

Speaking in Yoruba, MC Oluomo acknowledged that he and Lege Miami were not fluent in English, adding that he had decided to take classes to improve his communication skills. “Neither of us speaks English fluently, so I am taking classes to improve. I travel around the world. I am a citizen of America,” he said, He said that at immigration, when asked how many weeks he plans to stay, he tells officers that the US is his home. “I am a US citizen; I am going home,” he said.

He also spoke about his children’s achievements, saying they have careers in different fields in the United States. “My children can speak better than me. My children in the US are nurses, a doctor and an engineer,” he said. He added that he sometimes relies on them to speak for him. “If I get somewhere and cannot speak English well, I will give the microphone to one of my children,” he said.

The Issues

The comments come after a history of online mockery over his English. In April 2025, he was criticised after pronouncing “kudos” as “kundusi” while praising union members in Abuja. His latest remarks suggest he is now addressing the issue directly, though in a light-hearted way.

The episode also reflects a wider debate in Nigeria about whether fluency in English should be used to judge a person’s capability or leadership. MC Oluomo has consistently pushed back against that standard, pointing instead to his achievements and his children’s success, His public profile adds weight to the moment. As head of a powerful union and a visible supporter of Tinubu’s re-election, his appearances at campaign rallies are closely watched, and even casual remarks quickly become viral content.

What’s Being Said

After the 2025 criticism, he acknowledged that he was not educated and might struggle to express himself in English, but dismissed the importance attached to it. “Grammar won’t finish Nigeria, I might not understand the English language, but I understand Yoruba,” he said.

He also challenged his critics to compare their achievements with those of his children, whom he described as highly educated citizens of the United States and the United Kingdom. “I trained my children properly with money. My children are citizens of America and the United Kingdom. I worked hard to get there,” he said in the earlier video.

What’s Next

Reactions online are likely to continue, with some praising his willingness to improve and others still poking fun at his English. He is expected to remain visible at rallies and events backing Tinubu’s re-election as the 2027 campaign builds, Whether he begins speaking more English publicly, or continues to use Yoruba and let others speak for him, will likely draw attention at future appearances.

Bottom Line

MC Oluomo’s admission that he is taking English lessons is a candid, humorous moment from a campaign rally, and it reinforces his long-standing message that fluency in English is not the measure of a person’s worth or success.