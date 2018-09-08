IGP Orders Dissolution of Special Tactical Squad Unit

IGP Orders Dissolution of Special Tactical Squad Unit

- September 8, 2018
IGP Ibrahim Idris: disbands special tactical force after the embarrassing search of Chief Edwin Clark’s home

The Inspector-General of Police ( I-G), Mr Ibrahim Idris has ordered the immediate disbandment  of the Special Tactical Squad (STS).

Force spokesman, acting DCP Jimoh Moshood said on Friday in Abuja that all the personnel of the squad have been deployed to other departments/formations of the Force.

Moshood said that senior officers attached to the erstwhile STS who were linked with the search of Chief Edwin Clark’s residence were undergoing strict disciplinary action.

The spokesman said that tactical operations and statutory core police duties that the dissolved STS were charged with have been collapsed.

He said that the duties would be carried out by other operational, investigative and response units of the Force.

