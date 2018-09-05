IGP Apologizes to Edwin Clark over Unauthorized Residence Raid

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris has apologised to elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark over an unauthorised raid carried out by some policemen on his house in Abuja.

Idris, who has already detained the informant and the four policemen who carried out the illegal raid, sent a delegation, led by a DIG and some commissioners to convey his apology.

The team was led by DIG Habila Joshak, who is in charge of operations at the headquarters.

A statement by Police spokesman Jimoh Moshood said Idris was not aware and did not also authorise the search.

He said Joshak “apologized on behalf of the Nigeria Police Force and the IGP for the misconduct of the said Police Personnel and the attendant embarrassment the search has caused on the Elder Statesman and his family”.

“The delegation was received by Chief Edwin Clark and the apology was accepted by him”, Moshood said.

Moshood said the the four policemen, after investigation, will be tried within the Force Disciplinary Procedures before appropriate punishments are meted out to them.

“The IGP has directed the immediate parade of the informant(Suspect) on Wednesday 5th September, 2018 in the presence of the press and the public, before his prompt arraignment and prosecution in Court”, he added.