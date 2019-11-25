Ighalo, Ndidi, Osimhen Make CAF Preliminary Shortlist for 2019 Awards

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has revealed its preliminary lists of nominees for the 2019 African men’s and women’s Player of the Year awards.

30 names have been revealed for the men’s category, with 10 of the nominees playing in the English Premier League.

Egypt’s Mohamed Salah, who has won the men’s title for the last two years, is joined on the list by his two Liverpool team-mates, Sadio Mane of Senegal and Guinea’s Naby Keita, following their European Champions League success.

Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez, who helped Algeria win the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, is one of four Algerians nominated for the men’s award – more than any other nation.

Some nominees on the men’s shortlist are also named on other lists, including Uganda and Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango who is also nominated for the newly-named African Interclubs Player of the year award which has been re-introduced by Caf to reward Africa-based players.

Others, including Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi and Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen, also appear on the African Youth Player of the Year list.

Madagascar’s famous run to the quarterfinals of the 2019 Nations Cup, on their tournament debut, has earned them a place on the list for the men’s national team of the year, with their coach Nicolas Dupuis also nominated.

In the women’s player category, the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France is well represented with seven of the 10 names on the list having featured at France 2019.

Nigeria have three players on the list including three-times former Caf award winner Asisat Oshoala. Last year’s winner Thembi Kgatlana of South Africa is also named.

The list of nominees is compiled by a panel of media and technical professionals and the awards will take place on Tuesday 7 January 2020 in Hurghada, Egypt.

African Player of the Year (Mens)

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco & Borussia Dortmund)

André Onana (Cameroon & Ajax)

Baghdad Bounedjah (Algeria& Al-Sadd)

Carolus Andriamatsinoro (Madagascar & Al Adalah)

Denis Onyango (Uganda & Mamelodi Sundowns)

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Cameroon & Paris Saint-Germain)

Ferjani Sassi(Tunisia & Zamalek)

Hakim Ziyech (Morocco & Ajax)

Idrissa Gueye (Senegal & Paris Saint-Germain)

Ismail Bennacer (Algeria & AC Milan)

Jordan Ayew (Ghana & Crystal Palace)

Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal & Napoli)

Kodjo Fo Doh Laba (Togo & Al Ain)

Mahmoud Hassan”Trezeguet” (Egypt & Aston Villa)

Mbwana Samatta (Tanzania & Genk)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Liverpool)

Moussa Marega (Mali & Porto)

Naby Keita (Guinea & Liverpool)

Nicolas Pepe (Ivory Coast & Arsenal)

Odion Ighalo (Nigeria & Shanghai Shenhua)

Percy Tau (South Africa & Club Brugge)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon & Arsenal)

Riyad Mahrez (Algeria & Manchester City)

Sadio Mane (Senegal & Liverpool)

Taha Yassine Khenissi (Tunisia & Esperance)

Thomas Partey (Ghana & Atlético Madrid)

Victor Osimhen (Nigeria & Lille)

Wilfred Ndidi (Nigeria & Leicester City)

Wilfried Zaha (Ivory Coast & Crystal Palace)

Youcef Belaili (Algeria & Ahli Jeddah)

African Women’s Player of the Year

Ajara Nchout (Cameroon & Valerenga )

Ange N’Guessan (Ivory Coast & Tenerife)

Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Barcelona)

Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria & Rivers Angels)

Elizabeth Addo (Ghana & Jiangsu Suning)

Gabrielle Ouguene (Cameroon & CSKA Moscow)

Refiloe Jane (South Africa & AC Milan)

Tabitha Chawinga (Malawi & Jiangsu Suning)

Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa & Beijing Phoenix FC)

Uchenna Kanu (Nigeria & Southeastern Fire)

African Interclubs Player of the Year

Ali Maaloul (Tunisia & Al Ahly)

Anice Badri (Tunisia & Esperance)

Denis Onyango (Uganda & Mamelodi Sundowns)

Emmanuel Okwi (Uganda & Simba)

Ferjani Sassi (Tunisia & Zamalek)

Fousseny Coulibaly (Ivory Coast & Esperance)

Franck Kom (Cameroon & Esperance)

Herenilson (Angola & Petro de Luanda)

Ismail El Haddad (Morocco & Wydad Casablanca)

Jean Marc Makusu (DR Congo & AS VITA)

Kodjo Fo Doh Laba (Togo & RS Berkane / Al Ain)

Mahmoud Alaa (Egypt & Zamalek)

Meddie Kagere (Rwanda & Simba)

Meschack Elia (DR Congo & TP Mazembe)

Taha Yassine Khenissi (Tunisia & Esperance)

Tarek Hamed (Egypt & Zamalek)

Themba Zwane (South Africa & Mamelodi Sundowns)

Trésor Mputu (DR Congo & TP Mazembe)

Walid El Karti (Morocco & Wydad Casablanca)

Youcef Belaïli (Algeria & Esperance / Ahli Jeddah)

African Youth Player of the Year

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco & Borussia Dortmund)

Amadou Haidara (Mali & RB Leipzig)

Amadou Sagna (Senegal & Club Brugge)

Enock Mwepu (Zambia & Red Bull Salzburg)

Ismaïla Sarr (Senegal & Watford)

Krépin Diatta (Senegal & Club Brugge)

Moussa Djenepo (Mali & Southampton)

Moussa Ndiaye (Senegal & Excellence Foot)

Musa Barrow (Gambia & Atalanta)

Osvaldo Pedro Capemba ‘Capita’ (Angola & Primeiro de Agosto)

Patson Daka (Zambia & Red Bull Salzburg)

Samuel Chukwueze (Nigeria & Villarreal)

Sekou Koita (Mali & Red Bull Salzburg)

Steve Regis Mvoue (Cameroon & AS Azur Star)

Victor Osimhen (Nigeria & Lille)

Zito Luvumbo (Angola & Primeiro de Agosto)

African Men’s Coach of the Year

Aliou Cisse (Senegal – Senegal)

Christian Gross (Switzerland – Zamalek)

Corentin Martins (France – Mauritania)

Djamel Belmadi (Algeria – Algeria)

Faouzi Benzarti (Tunisia – Wydad Athletic Club)

Gernot Rohr (Germany – Nigeria)

Moïne Chaâbani (Tunisia – Esperance)

Mounir Jaouani (Morocco – Berkane FC)

Nicolas Dupuis (France – Madagascar)

Pitso Mosimane (South Africa – Mamelodi Sundowns)

African Women’s Coach of the Year

Alain Djeumfa (Cameroon)

Bruce Mwape (Zambia)

Clementine Toure (Ivory Coast)

Desiree Ellis (South Africa)

David Ouma (Kenya)

Thomas Dennerby (Nigeria)

African Men’s National Team of the Year

Algeria

Madagascar

Nigeria

Senegal

Tunisia

African Women’s National Team of the Year

Cameroon

Ivory Coast

Kenya

Nigeria

South Africa

Zambia

