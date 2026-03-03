IDF strikes Hezbollah command centres in Beirut following rocket barrage

KEY POINTS

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed they are currently striking Hezbollah command centres and weapons storage facilities in Beirut as of Tuesday morning.

These strikes follow a barrage of Hezbollah rockets fired at Israel on Sunday night, which the group described as revenge for the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Saturday.

: In a historic shift, the Lebanese government has declared Hezbollah’s military activities “illegal,” effectively reclassifying the Iran-backed group from a resistance movement to an illegal militia.

Hezbollah remains Iran’s most critical non-state ally, serving as a strategic extension of Tehran in the ongoing conflict against Israel.

MAIN STORY

The conflict in the Middle East intensified early Tuesday morning as the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) launched a new wave of airstrikes targeting Hezbollah’s infrastructure in the Lebanese capital. According to a statement released on Telegram, the IDF is focusing its munitions on command centres and concealed weapons storage facilities within Beirut. The military action follows a significant escalation on Sunday night when Hezbollah launched several rockets toward Israel, breaking a period of relative restraint.

Hezbollah’s leadership stated that their rocket fire was a direct response to the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed on Saturday during a joint U.S.-Israeli operation in Tehran. While Israel has hit multiple targets in the suburbs of Beirut, the political fallout within Lebanon has been equally significant. The Lebanese government took the unprecedented step of declaring Hezbollah’s independent military activities illegal, stripping the group of its long-held status as a “tolerated resistance” movement.

This legal shift marks a turning point for Lebanon’s internal stability, as the state seeks to distance itself from the actions of the Iran-backed militia. Despite this, Hezbollah continues to act as Tehran’s most formidable regional proxy, operating as a primary combatant against Israel. As the IDF continues its strikes, the group’s status as an illegal militia under Lebanese law may complicate its ability to operate openly within the country’s legitimate political and social frameworks.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The IDF is currently striking Hezbollah command centres and weapons storage facilities in Beirut,” the Israeli Military confirmed in a brief post on Tuesday.

confirmed in a brief post on Tuesday. On the group’s new status, reports noted: “The Lebanese government then declared the ‘military activities’ of Hezbollah… illegal. This shifts the Iran-backed group’s status from a tolerated resistance movement… to an illegal militia.”

Regarding the regional alliance: “Hezbollah is Iran’s most important non-state ally and is considered an extension of Tehran… in the fight and act against their common enemy, Israel.”

WHAT’S NEXT

International observers are monitoring the scale of the damage in Beirut’s suburbs to determine the impact on Hezbollah’s operational leadership.

It remains to be seen how the Lebanese government will enforce the “illegal” designation against a group that still holds significant weapons and local influence.

Analysts expect further activity from the “Axis of Resistance” in Yemen and Iraq following the IDF’s sustained bombardment of Hezbollah strongholds.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that Hezbollah has been officially forced into the shadows of Lebanese law. As the IDF dismantles their physical command centres in Beirut, the group now faces a dual crisis: a direct military confrontation with Israel and a loss of domestic legitimacy as the Lebanese government formally outlaws their armed struggle.