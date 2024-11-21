ICANN Launches Program To Assist Small Businesses In Acquiring New Domain Extensions

The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) launches the Applicant Support Program (ASP) to provide financial and technical assistance to small businesses seeking new Generic Top-Level Domains (gTLDs). This initiative is part of ICANN’s New gTLD Program: Next Round, which allows businesses, organizations, and communities to register unique domain endings such as “.brandname” or “.community” for the first time since 2012.

The program aims to encourage innovation and diversity online by helping organizations create customized online identities tailored to their specific needs.

What Are Top-Level Domains (TLDs)?

A Top-Level Domain (TLD) is the part of a website address that follows the dot, such as “.org” in “www.icann.org.” Common TLDs include “.com,” “.net,” and “.edu.” ICANN’s initiative expands these options to include generic TLDs (gTLDs) that reflect specific communities, cultures, languages, or industries.

For instance, a tourism company could apply for “.travel,” or a local community might register a TLD in their native language or script.

Making TLDs Accessible to Smaller Organizations

The cost of applying for a gTLD can be high, which limits access to larger companies. To address this, ICANN’s ASP reduces application fees by 75-85% for eligible organizations and provides free training and access to expert services.

Pierre Dandjinou, ICANN Vice President for Africa, states, “This program is a significant step toward encouraging innovation, competition, and consumer choice in the domain industry. It will allow more entrepreneurs, small businesses, and nonprofits to participate in shaping the internet of the future.”

Eligibility and Application Process

Organizations must demonstrate financial need and viability to qualify for the program. Eligible participants include:

Nonprofits or charities

Intergovernmental organizations (IGOs)

Indigenous or tribal organizations

Micro or small businesses with a social impact or public benefit

Micro or small businesses from less-developed economies

The application period is open for 12 months, but ICANN encourages early submissions as support will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Full details on eligibility and criteria are available in the ASP Handbook.

Significance for Nigeria and Developing Economies

This initiative is especially important for small businesses, community organizations, and underrepresented groups in Nigeria and other developing countries. It offers opportunities for localized online identities, increases visibility in the digital space, and fosters innovation across diverse industries.

By reducing financial barriers and providing the necessary resources, ICANN empowers organizations to take control of their online presence, contributing to a more inclusive and dynamic global internet ecosystem.