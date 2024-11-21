House Of Reps Advances Bill To Enable Diaspora Voting

A bill seeking to amend Nigeria’s constitution to allow citizens living abroad to vote has passed its second reading in the House of Representatives.

The legislation, co-sponsored by Speaker Abbas Tajudeen and Sodeeq Abdullahi, aims to modify the 2022 Electoral Act to accommodate diaspora voting.

The bill has been referred to the Constitution Amendment Committee for further legislative scrutiny, following an earlier review by the Committee on Electoral Matters.

During debates on the bill’s principles, Abdullahi argued that diaspora voting is consistent with Section 39 of the 1999 Constitution, which guarantees freedom of expression and opinion. He emphasised that all Nigerians, regardless of their location, have a right to participate in selecting their leaders.

Nigerians in the diaspora contribute significantly to the nation through remittances and should have a say in its democratic processes, Abdullahi stated.

He highlighted the economic impact of diaspora remittances, noting their role in Nigeria’s development. He added that granting voting rights to Nigerians abroad would promote inclusivity in the country’s democracy.

The proposed legislation ensures that diaspora voting would not invalidate existing laws but rather create a platform for Nigerians abroad to participate in elections conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

As the bill progresses, it reflects growing calls for the inclusion of diaspora Nigerians in electoral processes, further aligning the nation’s laws with global democratic practices.