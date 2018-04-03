How We’ll Attract Waterways Investments – Ambode

Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode has said that he would make the state’s waterways cleaner and safer in order to attract more private investments and encourage partnerships in the channelisation of the water routes.

Speaking through the Deputy Governor of the State, Dr Idiat Adebule, at the 2018 Boat Regatta funfair organised by the state’s Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture in Lagos on Sunday, Ambode also promised to provide more standard jetties and ferries across the state.

He said, ”It gives me a great pleasure to join you all at this year’s edition of the Lagos State Boat Regatta. This colourful parade on water has been a fairly consistent feature of our entertainment menu at Easter.

”The colouful displays and parades of culture and tradition on our waters reassure us of the treasure that our waterways represent and why we must nurture this God-given asset as a major tourist attraction.

”We have made a modest investment in a few luxury boats that are meant to target tourism promotion and the Lagos lagoon boasts of perhaps the busiest water route in West Africa.

”There is a vibrant boat club with members’ boat collection that is astonishing; there is a growing interest in surfing and our waterways are acknowledged as one of the best for scuba diving in the world.

”This is why our determination will not waver in making our waterways cleaner and safer with further investments and partnerships in the channelisation of the water routes, in the provision of more standard jetties and ferries.”

Also speaking at the event, the General Manager of Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), Daramola Emmanuel, said the state government was serious about promoting water transportation as an alternative to other means of transportation.

Emmanuel said the government was also serious about ensuring safety on its waters.

He advised participants to wear life jackets and avoid drinking before driving or using water transportation to prevent accidents or emergencies.

The Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Steve Ayorinde, said the event was a cultural and entertainment funfair meant to showcase part of the state’s rich aquatic cultural asset.

Ayorinde explained that what had been displayed was a festival that is common to the traditional coastline communities