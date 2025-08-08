Presidency Dismisses Editorial, Insists Criticism Should Be Fact-Based

The Presidency has pushed back against a recent editorial by a national newspaper, criticising the publication for what it called exaggerated and unbalanced portrayals of the current state of the nation.

In a statement released on Friday, Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Public Communications, Sunday Dare, said while the administration welcomes constructive feedback, such criticism must be grounded in fact and not driven by what he described as “selective pessimism.”

Dare acknowledged that the country is facing economic challenges but rejected what he termed “exaggerated generalisations” that distort progress being made. “The irony is that what is often criticised today are, in fact, the policies that will ensure that Nigerians have a more secure, stable, and prosperous future,” he said.

Responding to projections cited in the editorial, including a warning by UNICEF about rising hunger, Dare explained that the forecast was based on a worst-case scenario analysis for the June to August 2025 lean season. He pointed to several government interventions already underway to avert that outcome, including the release of 42,000 metric tons of grain from strategic reserves, the procurement of an additional 117,000 metric tons, and emergency nutrition programmes in northern states.

On the issue of currency devaluation, Dare rejected the newspaper’s claim that the naira had become “worthless,” noting that the exchange rate had improved from ₦1,800 to the dollar in March 2024 to about ₦1,525 as of August 1, 2025. He attributed the naira’s recovery to increased oil revenues, FX unification, and a reduction in the foreign exchange backlog by over $4 billion.

Addressing concerns about the school feeding initiative, Dare insisted the programme remains active, with over 9.8 million children in 53,000 schools receiving meals, supported by more than 200,000 cooks and local farmers.

He also pointed to recent social protection efforts, including cash transfers of ₦75,000 each to three million vulnerable households, with a target to reach 15 million, and over 396,000 students currently receiving tuition loans and stipends under the NELFUND scheme.

Highlighting broader development plans, Dare said the Renewed Hope Ward Development Programme, recently approved by the President, will deliver targeted interventions across all 8,809 political wards, focusing on food security, infrastructure, energy, and job creation.

“This administration does not ask for silence in the face of hardship,” he said. “It asks only for fairness and a shared commitment to rebuilding this country—not just exaggerating its pain.”