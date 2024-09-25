High Diesel Costs Drive Airtel Nigeria’s Solar Transition

Airtel Nigeria, a prominent telecommunications provider in the country, is embracing solar energy as a budget-friendly alternative to power its telecom infrastructure. This move comes in response to skyrocketing diesel prices that have raised the company’s fuel costs to an alarming ₦28 billion.

This shift towards renewable energy is part of a larger strategy to cut operational costs and boost sustainability in light of Nigeria’s ongoing energy issues.

The Director of Corporate Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility shared insights based on the company’s records as of May during a media roundtable in Lagos on Tuesday.

Harmanpreet Dhillon, Airtel Nigeria’s Chief Technical Officer, indicated that the company is actively exploring alternative energy sources like solar power.

This transition seeks to address the challenges caused by Nigeria’s intermittent power supply, which currently necessitates telecom operators to rely heavily on diesel generators.

