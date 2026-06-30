Heirs Energies, Redtech launch digital operations centre to boost OML 17 performance

Key Points

Heirs Energies and Redtech have commissioned an Integrated Operations Monitoring Centre (IOMC) for the OML 17 Joint Venture.

The facility serves as a central digital hub for monitoring production, security, hydrocarbon evacuation and asset performance.

The centre integrates operational data into a single platform to improve decision-making and operational efficiency.

It also provides enhanced surveillance and real-time threat detection for critical oil and gas infrastructure.

The IOMC lays the foundation for future capabilities, including artificial intelligence, predictive analytics and remote operations.

Main Story

The Heirs Energies OML 17 Joint Venture has commissioned an Integrated Operations Monitoring Centre (IOMC) in partnership with Redtech, marking a significant step in its drive to digitise upstream oil and gas operations and improve operational efficiency.

Commissioned in Port Harcourt, the next-generation digital facility is designed to serve as the operational nerve centre for OML 17 by integrating production monitoring, operational intelligence, hydrocarbon evacuation, facility performance, security surveillance and critical asset data into a unified platform.

The initiative forms part of the Joint Venture’s broader strategy to leverage technology to improve asset performance, strengthen operational resilience and accelerate decision-making across one of Nigeria’s largest onshore oil and gas assets.

Developed through a collaboration between Heirs Energies, the operator of OML 17, and Redtech, the technology company within the Heirs Holdings Group, the centre provides real-time visibility into field operations, enabling faster responses to operational challenges and improving coordination across multiple business functions.

The Integrated Operations Monitoring Centre also enhances the protection of remote oil and gas assets through an advanced surveillance and intruder detection system capable of providing real-time monitoring, early threat identification and faster incident response across critical infrastructure.

Beyond current capabilities, the digital platform has been designed to support future technologies, including predictive analytics, artificial intelligence-driven decision support, advanced production optimisation and remote operations.

The Issues

Nigeria’s oil and gas industry continues to face operational challenges ranging from infrastructure security and production losses to ageing facilities and the need for greater efficiency. Digital technologies are increasingly being adopted by operators to improve asset visibility, reduce operational risks and optimise production.

Industry analysts believe that integrated digital operations centres can help operators reduce downtime, improve collaboration and support faster, data-driven decision-making while enhancing the security of critical energy infrastructure.

What’s Being Said

Osa Igiehon

“The future of upstream operations will be driven by data, technology and intelligent decision-making. The Integrated Operations Monitoring Centre provides us with a real-time operational view of our assets, enabling quicker decisions, improved collaboration and enhanced operational efficiency. It reinforces our commitment to deploying innovation to deliver safer, smarter and more resilient operations across OML 17.”

Emmanuel Ojo

“At Redtech, we believe technology should simplify operations, improve decision-making and create measurable business value. The IOMC demonstrates what is possible when digital innovation is applied to industrial operations. Working alongside Heirs Energies, we have delivered a platform that enables connected operations, intelligent monitoring and faster operational response.”

What’s Next

The Joint Venture said the Integrated Operations Monitoring Centre will serve as the foundation for expanding digital oilfield capabilities across OML 17 through artificial intelligence, predictive maintenance, remote operations and advanced production optimisation.

The commissioning also reflects the broader digital transformation strategy within the Heirs Holdings ecosystem, where collaboration among portfolio companies is expected to drive innovation, improve operational performance and strengthen Nigeria’s energy security.

Bottom Line

The launch of the Integrated Operations Monitoring Centre marks another milestone in the digital transformation of OML 17, demonstrating how technology is reshaping upstream oil and gas operations. By combining real-time monitoring, enhanced security and data-driven decision-making, the facility is expected to improve operational efficiency, strengthen asset integrity and support sustainable growth in Nigeria’s energy sector.