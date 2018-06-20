Heineken in Partnership with Shazam Thrills Nigerians with Launch of Interactive Limited Edition Bottles

Heineken, the world’s most international premium lager beer has introduced a limited edition world label in its Nigeria market. The world edition front label features an expression of the various countries where Heineken is present.

The brand went further to engage Shazam app image recognition technology to create a consumer engagement experience for the world edition bottles.

We are excited to launch this campaign here in Nigeria. We are extremely proud of our international achievements and this is our little way of celebrating this landmark achievement with all our customers. Those were the remarks of Marketing Director, Nigerian Breweries, Franco Maria Maggi.

Consumers can scan the bottle labels with the Shazam app to get a sneak peek video experience of that particular country. Consumers are then rewarded with points for every country unlocked on the Heineken bottle with the Shazam app.

Consumers will also a stand a chance to win an all-expense paid trip to the birthplace of Heineken – Amsterdam, Netherlands as well as other amazing European cities.

The remarkable brand marketing initiative is aimed at engaging with consumers at multiple touch-points as the campaign focuses on the internationality of Heineken with the introduction of an innovative and interactive limited edition bottle.

In partnership with Shazam – an application that identifies music, movies, advertising, and television shows, based on a short sample played and using the microphone on the device, the Heineken special edition bottle breaks convention by giving consumers the opportunity to experience the brilliance and diverse culture of countries Heineken is present in just by a tap of Shazam button .

“Heineken has a heritage in providing revolutionary new digital experiences and next generation products for consumers”, said Obabiyi Fagade, Senior Brand Manager, Heineken. “We worked collaboratively with Shazam to develop interactive and creative solutions that not only support our products from a technical perspective, but also deepen our connections with customers and consumers.”

To reinforce the modern spirit of the Heineken bottle, Shazam and Heineken reached beyond the usual confines of beer bottles design to create a limited edition bottle which complements Heineken’s great taste and presence in 192 countries all over the world.

As always, the Heineken Limited Edition bottle will still retain the premium quality of the beer which has been enjoyed for over 150 years. The Heineken limited edition bottle is currently available at all stores nationwide, and will be sold at ₦350 for 600ml bottle.