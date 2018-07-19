Heavy Trucks Take-over Apapa-Oshodi Expressway, Cause Severe Gridlock

Lagos residents are calling on the State and Federal Government to beef up measures in solving the problem of constant gridlock on the entire stretch of the Apapa Oshodi Expressway.

Motorists and commuters who ply Apapa Oshodi Expressway are lamenting, blaming the gridlock on trucks, which they said have taken over the entire six lanes of the highway stretching beyond the Isolo area.

The gridlock increased in the last 48hours when trucks parked on the main Expressway, leaving commuters to struggle through the service lane. The situation has led to the breakdown of law and order as commercial bus drivers have resorted to taking one-way.

“The vehicles formed long queues that extended from Mile 2 down to Toyota Bus Stop. I left my office, 6:45 p.m. and didn’t get home until 2:00 a.m.,” a resident of Festac Town who uses the road daily told Channels Television on Wednesday.

Some other residents have since taken to social media to express their disapproval as they are stuck in traffic for hours, while business owners say their businesses are affected by the gridlock and workers are left stranded in the traffic making them spend productive hours in gridlock.

@channelstv HELP BROADCAST!!! Our businesses are at risk! Apapa-Oshodi Expressway has been blocked by trailers for days! Clear the trailers! pic.twitter.com/XkXD6m4hwU — Folake (@Folake_Babs1112) July 18, 2018

The Apapa oshodi expressway from mile 2 to ilasa is on gridlock, trailers and tankers everywhere…the risks on our roads are too much. Every route that connect apapa are filled with trailers. Must people die before we do the right thing. @jimidisu @bukola23 #lagostalk97.3 — emmanuel oluwasegun (@evolslove) July 18, 2018

Mile2 this morning.

The main Apapa-Oshodi expressway has been turned to a trailer park while the service lane has been taken over by moving trailers!

This has been the sight for months.@Gidi_Traffic @trafficbutter @TrafficChiefNG pic.twitter.com/9txO9q5Zov — olajide (@jydosky1) July 18, 2018

Update Apapa Oshodi Expressway. No change. Entire 3 lanes of main expressway, and one of two service lanes completely blocked by container trucks, from Ijesha to Apapa. Driving ‘one way’ now the norm. See pictures.@AkinwunmiAmbode @jimidisu @channelstv @TrafficChiefNG pic.twitter.com/4h0YfGYr9H — Latunji (@lafile) July 12, 2018

For several months the presence of trucks has been a regular sight in major highways forcing other motorists to a hard time commuting.

There have been several notices from the state government and relevant authorities asking the articulated vehicles to vacate the major highways but none of them have been adhered to.

