Heavy Trucks Take-over Apapa-Oshodi Expressway, Cause Severe Gridlock

- July 19, 2018
- in TRANSPORT & LOGISTICS, VIDEOS
Lagos residents are calling on the State and Federal Government to beef up measures in solving the problem of constant gridlock on the entire stretch of the Apapa Oshodi Expressway.

Motorists and commuters who ply Apapa Oshodi Expressway are lamenting, blaming the gridlock on trucks, which they said have taken over the entire six lanes of the highway stretching beyond the Isolo area.

The gridlock increased in the last 48hours when trucks parked on the main Expressway, leaving commuters to struggle through the service lane. The situation has led to the breakdown of law and order as commercial bus drivers have resorted to taking one-way.

“The vehicles formed long queues that extended from Mile 2 down to Toyota Bus Stop. I left my office, 6:45 p.m. and didn’t get home until 2:00 a.m.,” a resident of Festac Town who uses the road daily told Channels Television on Wednesday.

Some other residents have since taken to social media to express their disapproval as they are stuck in traffic for hours, while business owners say their businesses are affected by the gridlock and workers are left stranded in the traffic making them spend productive hours in gridlock.

For several months the presence of trucks has been a regular sight in major highways forcing other motorists to a hard time commuting.

There have been several notices from the state government and relevant authorities asking the articulated vehicles to vacate the major highways but none of them have been adhered to.

