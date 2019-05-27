Heavy Truck Driver Kills Female LASTMA Officer

Heavy Truck Driver Kills Female LASTMA Officer

By
- May 27, 2019
Arogundade Remilekun, a female officer of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency(LASTMA), has been crushed to death by a trailer. It was gathered that the tragic incident occurred  in Apapa area of Lagos on Sunday morning. The late Remilekun was said to be from Apapa Zone 36 station base.

It was gathered that the officer was at the back of the truck when the tragedy occurred.  The trailer crushed her to death as the driver  was trying to reverse.

Eyewitnesses said the driver of the trailer was oblivious of the deceased’s presence. She was said to have died right on the spot. Her remains have been evacuated from the scene of the tragic accident.

Source: Sahara Reporters

