Guinness Launches New Lager Beer

Guinness last week unveiled a new product to the market christened Guinness Gold.

The new product, according to a statement by the brewer, is the first time it will be launched in around the world.

According to the statement, Guinness Gold is a refreshing lager, packed full of depth and character, making it ideal for Nigerians who are looking for more from their drinking experience.

Guinness Gold , the statement said is lager beer that stands out owing to its unique combination of high-quality ingredients sourced locally and internationally.

Speaking on the product, Uche Onwudiwe, Marketing Manager, Guinness said: “We know that consumers are looking for new drinking experiences and that is why we have developed Guinness Gold. This new lager beer is a special launch that is a collaboration between the expertise of our brewing team here in Nigeria and the team in Dublin, the birth place of Guinness. Together, they have developed a delicious lager full of flavour and depth, that we really believe will appeal to modern discerning tastes.

“It is a refreshing lager beer with the bold character you would expect from Guinness, but it is clearly different in look and flavour to Guinness stout We’re very excited to bring it to Nigeria for the first time in the world and we’re encouraging Nigerians to celebrate life’s golden moments with Guinness Gold.”