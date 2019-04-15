GSK Picks Fidson as Local Manufacturing Partner

Following the earlier announcement on the restructuring of its supply chain operating model, GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria Plc (GSK) wishes to announce the selection of Fidson Health Care Plc as GSK’s preferred local contract manufacturing partner, as part of the changes its consumer healthcare supply chain operating model.

With this selection and subject to the meeting of appropriate regulatory requirements, GSK will be transitioning the manufacturing of its wellness and respiratory products in the first instance to Fidson Health Care from Q3, 2021. Until then it would be business as usual at the Agbara factory as GSK continues to ensure supply continuity for all its locally manufactured brands. In choosing Fidson, GSK believes that the partnership would help build and sustain local expertise, technical knowledge and improve on local production capacities.

It is equally to note that all the changes communicated do not impact GSK’s broader commitments to Global health in Nigeria and across Africa. Further note that notwithstanding this restructuring exercise, GSK Nigeria will continue to be listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).