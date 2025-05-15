GTCO’s Market Value Drops To ₦2.34 Trillion Amid Heavy Foreign-Fueled Block Trades

Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) saw a mild retreat in its market valuation, dropping to ₦2.341 trillion, as large-scale block trades—primarily driven by foreign investors—dominated activity on the Nigerian Exchange.

According to trading data, GTCO’s stock price slipped slightly to ₦68.60 after 53.274 million shares worth ₦3.675 billion exchanged hands during the day’s session. A significant portion of the transaction involved a block of 30 million shares executed at ₦69 per share, facilitated privately between willing buyers and sellers outside the main trading floor.

The surge in interest from foreign portfolio investors signals a broader trend of confidence in GTCO’s solid financial performance, stable governance structure, and transparency. Analysts attribute this sustained attraction to the group’s consistent earnings delivery and impressive dividend history.

“GTCO’s fundamentals remain robust, and its governance model is exemplary,” one stockbroker told MarketForces Africa. “Despite the price drop, foreign appetite remains strong, pointing to a long-term view of the stock’s value.”

Investment analysts noted that trading sentiment was mixed but highlighted that the volume of foreign demand is a reflection of GTCO’s appeal in a market where stability and earnings reliability are prized.