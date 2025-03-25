GTCO Rises By 6.53% To N2.116 Trillion

Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) Plc attracted strong investor interest in the equities segment of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) on Monday, driving the banking index higher with a 6.53% capital appreciation.

The financial services group saw its share price surge to ₦62 in the equities market as 6.758 million shares worth approximately ₦418 million changed hands. This latest price increase marks the highest level GTCO has reached in the past seven trading sessions.

As the most capitalized banking group, GTCO has more than doubled its 52-week low and is now trading at a fair discount to its record high in the local bourse, ahead of its anticipated 2024 earnings release.

Market analysts expect the upcoming earnings report and final dividend announcement to sustain the stock’s upward momentum, potentially further boosting GTCO’s market valuation on the exchange.