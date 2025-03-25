Aviation Workers Set Date To Commence Strike, Halt Nationwide Flights

Aviation labor unions have issued a threat to initiate a nationwide shutdown of airports, commencing on March 31, 2025, unless the federal government removes a customs officer implicated in the assault of the Director of Aviation Security at the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

The National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), and the Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP), in a collective statement signed by Ocheme Aba, Frances Akinjole, and Abdul Rasaq Saidu, expressed their profound dissatisfaction with the recurring incidents of physical assaults against FAAN personnel.

Bizwatch Nigeria reports that the unions explicitly stated their intention to no longer tolerate such occurrences.

The statement emphasized the imperative for the government to reduce the number of customs officers operating within civil aviation facilities, aligning with established global practices.

“Considering the magnitude and frequency of physical and psychological assaults on FAAN staff, with no foreseeable resolution, we are compelled to inform the management of our unions’ unwavering resolve to establish a clear framework of mutual respect between FAAN staff and the security agencies operating at the airports,” the unions articulated.

They further stated that punitive measures would be implemented to ensure the safety and protection of the human rights of FAAN personnel.

“We shall direct all workers to withdraw from airport operations effective March 31, 2025, unless such protocols are established,” the statement continued.

The unions also condemned the recent assault on the Director of Aviation Security, characterizing it as an incident that represents an unacceptable pattern.

“It is our sincere hope that our demand in this regard is met to avert an industrial crisis,” the statement concluded.

In response, Customs spokesperson Abdullahi Maiwada attributed the disagreement between FAAN officials and customs officers to a miscommunication regarding equipment movement and seating arrangements.