GSMA Rallies Telecoms Industry For $11 Trillion Infrastructure Boost By 2030

The Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA) has urged member nations, including Nigeria, to strengthen industry infrastructure to unlock an estimated $11 trillion in economic value by 2030.

Speaking at the 2025 Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, GSMA’s Director-General, Mats Granryd, underscored the strategic importance of advancing 5G, integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI), and expanding the use of Open Gateway APIs to drive innovation and accelerate global digital transformation.

Granryd highlighted the urgency of transitioning to 5G Standalone (5G SA), adopting new revenue models, and securing future access to the spectrum to sustain industry growth. He noted that closing the mobile usage gap, which currently leaves 3.1 billion people covered by mobile networks but not using mobile internet, could unlock an additional $3.5 trillion in economic potential.

“Our industry connects nearly six billion people and powers economies worldwide, at MWC, over 50 per cent of attendees come from outside the mobile ecosystem, showing that industries recognise the vast opportunities our networks create. From 5G to AI and beyond, this week will highlight how these innovations can open new markets, drive efficiency, and shape the future of the global digital economy.” Granryd said. “

In its Mobile Economy Report 2025, the GSMA revealed that mobile technologies and services contributed 5.8 per cent to global GDP in 2024, equivalent to $6.5 trillion in economic value. This figure is projected to rise to nearly $11 trillion or 8.4 per cent of global GDP by 2030 as countries worldwide benefit from enhanced productivity and efficiency driven by increased adoption of mobile services and digital technologies, including 5G, Internet of Things (IoT), and AI.

The GSMA stressed that future economic growth would hinge on building resilient and sustainable telecoms infrastructure capable of supporting advanced connectivity and the increasing convergence of AI and 5G. Granryd reiterated the need for global collaboration to bridge the usage gap, secure spectrum availability, and drive investment in next-generation infrastructure to ensure the long-term growth of the telecoms industry.