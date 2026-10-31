Groups urge INEC to investigate voters’ register discrepancies ahead of 2027 elections

By Emmanuella Opara | October 31st, 2026

KEY POINTS

MundX Analytics and Actizens Social Impact Foundation have called for an investigation into reported discrepancies in INEC’s preliminary voters’ register and previously declared election results.

MundX identified a polling unit associated with Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo, where registered voters reportedly increased from 397 in 2024 to 4,783 in the 2026 preliminary register.

The organisations also raised concerns about suspicious voter photographs and alleged inconsistencies in the 2023 presidential election results in Rivers State.

They announced a November 30, 2026, summit on preserving polling-unit results as evidence for election tribunals.

MAIN STORY

Two organisations, MundX Analytics and Actizens Social Impact Foundation, have called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Nigerians to investigate reported discrepancies in the voters’ register and previously declared election results ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The call was made at a joint pre-summit press conference in Awka, Anambra State, where the organisations announced plans for the 2027 Election Evidence Summit scheduled for November 30, 2026.

The summit, themed 2027 Elections: Can citizens preserve polling unit results as evidence for election tribunals?, is expected to examine ways of independently documenting and preserving election records for possible use in resolving electoral disputes.

During his presentation, MundX Analytics Founder, Martin Uwakwe, highlighted what the organisation described as inconsistencies in INEC’s recently published preliminary voters’ register.

One of the cases involved a polling unit associated with Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo. According to the organisation, the unit had 397 registered voters during the 2024 governorship election but recorded 4,783 voters in the 2026 preliminary register.

MundX put the difference at 4,386 voters, representing an increase of approximately 1,105 per cent, and called on INEC to provide a documented explanation for the change.

The presentation also questioned the authenticity of some voter photographs in the register, including images alleged to have been generated using artificial intelligence. However, the organisation acknowledged that the origin and authenticity of the questioned images still required investigation.

Uwakwe also examined records from the 2023 presidential election in Rivers State. Using graphical illustrations and comparative electoral data, he presented what MundX described as contradictions between selected polling-unit records and figures associated with INEC’s declared results.

The organisation called for an independent examination of the underlying records, while stressing that its presentation was not a judicial determination of electoral malpractice and remained open to verification and a response from the electoral commission.

Uwakwe urged INEC, electoral stakeholders, journalists and Nigerians to scrutinise the findings rather than rely on speculation.

The Executive Director of Actizens Social Impact Foundation, Chidi Kanu, said Nigeria needed stronger mechanisms for preserving authentic polling-unit results to support independent verification and the lawful resolution of electoral disputes.

He argued that election credibility depended not only on voting and counting but also on the integrity of records available when results were contested.

Kanu introduced the NGelectionPolls Election Monitor, the foundation’s citizen-powered election observation initiative. The programme seeks to mobilise trained, non-partisan Eyewitness Reporters across polling units nationwide to document election activities and preserve result-sheet evidence.

The organisations said the November summit would bring together electoral candidates, legal practitioners, civil society organisations, faith-based institutions, media representatives, technology experts and other stakeholders.

Discussions are expected to focus on the legal and technological options for independently preserving polling-unit results and the conditions under which citizen-generated records could be admissible or useful in election tribunals.

The event will also feature technical examinations of electoral records, demonstrations of NGelectionPolls and MundX Analytics, and discussions on nationwide citizen participation in election observation.

Ahead of the summit, the organisations plan to engage stakeholders, prepare technical presentations, consult election-law practitioners and finalise arrangements for their technology demonstrations.

Actizens Social Impact Foundation also intends to continue recruiting eligible voters for its Eyewitness Reporter programme, subject to training, selection and applicable INEC accreditation requirements.

THE ISSUES

The concerns raised by the organisations centre on the reliability of electoral data and the preservation of evidence that could be used to challenge election outcomes.

The reported increase in registered voters at the Edo polling unit, alongside questions about voter photographs, highlights the need for INEC to explain the records and address concerns about their accuracy.

The Rivers State presentation also points to the importance of making polling-unit records available for independent examination, particularly where figures are disputed.

However, the claims presented by MundX Analytics have not been established as electoral malpractice. The organisation itself called for independent verification and a response from INEC.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Citizen-generated records must satisfy applicable legal requirements before they can be relied upon in election petitions. We also reaffirmed our non-partisan status and commitment to independent electoral accountability,” Chidi Kanu, Executive Director of Actizens Social Impact Foundation, said.

“Before the election — Verify the voters. During the election — Observe the process. After the counting — Preserve the evidence,” the organisations said in their closing message.

WHAT’S NEXT

The 2027 Election Evidence Summit is scheduled for November 30, 2026. Before then, MundX Analytics and Actizens Social Impact Foundation plan to continue stakeholder consultations, prepare technical presentations and organise demonstrations of their respective platforms.

The organisations are also seeking participation from INEC, electoral candidates, civil society groups, legal practitioners and other stakeholders.

BOTTOM LINE

The groups want reported discrepancies in electoral records examined before the 2027 general elections, while promoting citizen-led observation and the preservation of polling-unit evidence. Their findings remain subject to independent verification and a response from INEC.