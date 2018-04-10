Group Condemns the Inclusion of Ex-Lawmakers in Pension Scheme

The Centre for Human Right and Social Advancement, a civil society group has warned the Kano State House of Assembly against including former lawmakers in its proposed amendment of the pension scheme.

The group’s Executive Director, Yusha’u Sani Yankuzo, revealed this on Monday.

He said the proposal was sentimental, self-centred and contrary to the provision of Section 124 (5) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999.

It threatened to take the leadership of the assembly to court if they fail to heed their warning.

“The law states that provisions may be made by the law of a House of Assembly for the grant of a pension or gratuity.”

“But, the provision is to, or in respect of a person who had held office as governor or deputy governor and was not removed from office as a result of impeachment,” Yankuzo stated.

He further said that any pension that is granted by virtue of provisions made in pursuance of this subsection should be charged into the state’s consolidated revenue fund.

Yankuzo emphasised that the Nigerian Constitution is the ground from which all other laws derive their validity, utility and efficacy.

He added that if any other law is inconsistent with the provisions of the Constitution, such law should, to the extent of the inconsistency, be void.

The Director then said that the proposed review of the scheme was deliberately fashioned to override the interest of the people.

The state assembly had recently set up an ad hoc committee for the amendment of the state pension scheme.

The committee had the Chief Whip of the House, Kabiru Hassan-Dashi, as chairman.