Champion Breweries Shareholders Approve N45bn Expansion Drive

Shareholders of Champion Breweries Plc have approved a significant capital restructuring, including raising the company’s authorised share capital to 5 billion shares and sanctioning a fresh capital injection of N45 billion through debt and bonds.

The approval was secured at the company’s Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), held virtually on Thursday, and marks a strong endorsement of Champion Breweries’ transformation and growth strategy.

In a statement issued Friday, the company majority-owned by EnjoyCorp Limited — said the funds will support an ambitious expansion drive, strengthen the company’s balance sheet, improve liquidity, and give it the flexibility needed to execute innovation-focused programmes.

Shareholders also gave the green light for the acquisition of selected intellectual property and brand assets to diversify Champion Breweries’ portfolio, increase operational efficiency, and solidify its position in Nigeria’s highly competitive beverage industry.

Chairman of the Board, Imo Jacob, described the approval as a pivotal milestone. “We are extending our promotional reach with eco-friendly units already on the road. This capital raise empowers us to fast-track growth, launch premium innovations, and deepen market presence, all while upholding our commitment to quality, sustainability, and long-term shareholder value,” he said.

Managing Director of Champion Breweries, Inalegwu Adoga, reiterated the company’s readiness for its next growth phase. “Champion Breweries has consistently demonstrated resilience and potential. As we exit a period of stabilisation, we are set to make meaningful market impact and position the company as a driver of both cultural and economic value,” Adoga stated.

The virtual EGM saw strong shareholder participation, with voting conducted electronically and via proxy. In line with regulatory requirements, the company closed its Register of Members from July 7 to 10, 2025, to ensure seamless preparations for the meeting.

The board expressed gratitude to shareholders for their continued support and reaffirmed its commitment to deploying capital prudently, expanding operational capacity, and broadening its product range to deliver sustainable returns.

This latest development marks a key chapter in Champion Breweries’ growth journey and underscores EnjoyCorp’s commitment to unlocking new opportunities in Nigeria’s fast-evolving beverage secto