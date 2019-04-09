Governor Fayemi Swears In 14 Commissioners, 5 Advisers

Ekiti State Governor Dr. Kayode Fayemi has sworn in 14 new Commissioners and five advisers, warning they will be sacked if found displaying ineptitude and engaging in corrupt practices.

Fayemi said the present administration’s penchant for transparency and accountability will not be compromised.

The swearing in came after the names of the commissioners-designate were approved by the House of Assembly.

The governor stated what the state needed at this time when it is financially challenged was committed and visionary people, who are ready to sacrifice to make Ekiti great.

The governor stated that the task to rebuilding Ekiti that would be of gains to all and sundry should be paramount to the appointees and not personal aggrandisement.

He advised them to be prudent in the management of limited resources considering lean resources available to the state.

Fayemi added the inauguration marked the commencement of a full- fledged state executive council since he assumed office in 2018.

He said his government will be receptive to constructive criticism from members and that no one would be victimised for exercising such rights.

“You all knew the state of our state before I was inaugurated and you could attest to the fact that we have raised the bar and change the landscape for better now within these few months.

“Commissioners and advisers are creation of the constitution. Those appointed today emerged through wide consultation. I want to tell you that you were chosen because people believed in you.

“You must try and represent your people well. In coming up with this list, we ensured that each council gets one commissioner each.

“Make sure you make yourselves accessible. This is a government of restoration and you must key into our 4 -cardinal objective of this government in your respective ministries.

“Penalties are there if you don’t live up to expectations. This is an opportunity to write your names in gold for being part of the restoration team.

“Don’t share the exaggerative view that government is an avenue to amass wealth.

“For those who know how to grumble, we won’t hesitate to ask for your resignation if you are not contended with the meagre resources accruing to you,” he said.

The new commissioners are: Dr Adio Afolayan(Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs); Dr (Mrs.) Moji Yaya Kolade(Health and Human Services); Chief (Mrs.) Moji Fafure (Women Affairs); Mr Emmanuel Foluso Daramola(Education, Science and Technology); Mr. Folorunso Olabode(Agriculture and Rural Development); Engr. Bamidele Faparusi (Infrastructure and Public Utilities) and Mr Gbenga Agbeyo(Environment).

Others include ; Mr Olusoga Davies(Trade and Investment); Mr Sola Adebayo(Works and Transport); Mr Michael Awopetu(Youths and Sports); Mr Muyiwa Olumilua (Information and Orientation); Mr Femi Ajayi(Budget and Planning); Alhaji Ayodele Jinadu(Regions Development and Special Duties) and Mr Febisola Adewale(Lands and Housing).

Responding on behalf of the commissioners, Dr Yaya-Kolade promised that they would justify the confidence reposed in them by performing their statutory duties without compromising the interest of the people.