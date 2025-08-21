Google, Microsoft, TikTok Deactivate 13m Accounts In Nigeria – NITDA

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) says global tech giants Google, Microsoft, and TikTok have closed or deactivated more than 13 million accounts in Nigeria, in compliance with the country’s Code of Practice for online platforms.

Mrs. Hadiza Umar, Director of Corporate Communications and Media Relations at NITDA, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

She explained that the Code of Practice for Interactive Computer Service Platforms and Internet Intermediaries requires the annual submission of compliance reports. The framework, jointly issued by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), and NITDA, provides clear guidelines for promoting online safety and tackling harmful content.

According to Umar, the 2024 compliance reports highlighted the following:

754,629 registered complaints from users.

from users. 58,909,112 pieces of content taken down.

420,439 pieces of content removed and re-uploaded following user appeals.

13,597,057 accounts closed or deactivated.

She noted that the submissions marked a significant step towards building a safer and more responsible digital environment in Nigeria while reflecting the platforms’ commitment to user safety.

“This achievement reflects the provisions of the Code of Practice, which mandates large service platforms to register in Nigeria and comply with relevant laws, including tax obligations,” Umar said.

While commending the platforms’ efforts, she stressed the need for sustained collaboration among stakeholders to strengthen digital safety measures, enhance literacy, and build trust in Nigeria’s digital ecosystem.