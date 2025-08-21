NCC, Governors Forge Alliance To Drive Nigeria’s Digital Economy

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) have agreed to strengthen collaboration aimed at accelerating broadband penetration and expanding the country’s digital economy.

Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, Dr. Aminu Maida, who led a delegation to the NGF Secretariat in Abuja, commended the governors for their willingness to engage on critical issues shaping Nigeria’s digital future.

“The openness of the NGF to engage with us reflects a shared belief in the impact digital solutions can have on subnational development,” Maida said.

He stressed the need for stronger alignment between federal and state-level digital infrastructure, describing it as a “game changer” for Nigeria’s economy.

Push to Ease Right of Way Fees

A major focus of discussions was the high Right of Way (RoW) charges, currently pegged at ₦145 per linear metre, which telecom operators say constrain fibre-optic deployment.

Maida urged state governments to waive or reduce the fees, noting: “The Right of Way is a critical element in opening up the digital economy, and this lies within the purview of the states.”

NGF Director-General, Abdulateef Shittu, backed the call, emphasising that broadband and secure digital infrastructure are now “foundational public goods” and no longer optional for development.

Four Pillars of Collaboration

Shittu outlined four areas for deepened partnership with the NCC:

Institutional alignment through State Broadband Coordinating Councils.

Policy harmonisation to standardise RoW rules.

Critical National Information Infrastructure (CNII) resilience with state-level protection plans.

Information sharing and capacity building for stronger state participation.

He cited the World Bank’s SABER initiative as a proven model, highlighting states that harmonised RoW fees, coordinated trenching, and waived excessive charges, which led to rapid fibre expansion and improved connectivity.

“These policy choices have delivered socio-economic benefits, from job creation and productivity gains to better access to education and health services,” Shittu said.

Economic and Social Impact

Both the NCC and NGF agreed that reducing barriers to fibre rollout would unlock greater value chains for telecom operators, broaden state tax bases, and improve citizens’ access to digital services.

“Expanded fibre coverage raises productivity, supports job creation, and enlarges the taxable base available to state governments,” Shittu added.

Maida assured that the NCC would provide regulatory clarity and technical leadership, while governors bring the political will and coordination capacity to ensure broadband expansion.

The NGF proposed using the forthcoming NCC Business Roundtable to secure concrete state-level commitments, followed by joint workshops to translate best practices into actionable toolkits for lagging states.

“This landmark engagement sets the stage for bridging Nigeria’s digital divide,” Shittu