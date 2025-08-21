45 Countries Nigerians Can Travel To Without A Visa In 2025

The Nigerian passport, ranked 94th globally and 43rd in Africa by the 2025 Henley Passport Index, now gives citizens access to 45 destinations worldwide. While mobility still lags behind European and North American counterparts, Nigerians can enter these countries through visa-free access, visa-on-arrival, or electronic travel authorization (eTA).

Visa-Free Destinations

Countries Nigerians can visit without a visa include:

Barbados – Caribbean beaches and resorts.

– Caribbean beaches and resorts. Benin Republic – Historic Ouidah and Ganvie stilt village.

– Historic Ouidah and Ganvie stilt village. Burkina Faso – Vibrant arts scene and Bobo-Dioulasso mosques.

– Vibrant arts scene and Bobo-Dioulasso mosques. Cameroon – Mount Cameroon, Limbe beaches, and rainforests.

– Mount Cameroon, Limbe beaches, and rainforests. Cape Verde – Volcanic islands and coastal beauty.

– Volcanic islands and coastal beauty. Chad – Sahara dunes, Ennedi Plateau, and Lake Chad.

– Sahara dunes, Ennedi Plateau, and Lake Chad. Cook Islands – Polynesian culture and lagoons.

– Polynesian culture and lagoons. Côte d’Ivoire – Abidjan skyline and Grand Bassam.

– Abidjan skyline and Grand Bassam. Dominica – Rainforests and hot springs.

– Rainforests and hot springs. Fiji – South Pacific island resorts.

– South Pacific island resorts. Ghana – Cape Coast castles, Lake Volta, and Accra culture.

– Cape Coast castles, Lake Volta, and Accra culture. Guinea – Waterfalls, markets, and Conakry culture.

– Waterfalls, markets, and Conakry culture. Guinea-Bissau – Bijagós Archipelago and colonial ruins.

– Bijagós Archipelago and colonial ruins. Haiti – Citadelle Laferrière and Port-au-Prince markets.

– Citadelle Laferrière and Port-au-Prince markets. Kenya – Safaris, Great Rift Valley, and Maasai Mara.

– Safaris, Great Rift Valley, and Maasai Mara. Kiribati – Remote Pacific island wildlife.

– Remote Pacific island wildlife. Liberia – Monrovia culture and Silver beaches.

– Monrovia culture and Silver beaches. Madagascar – Unique wildlife and baobab landscapes.

– Unique wildlife and baobab landscapes. Mali – Timbuktu, Niger River, and desert culture.

– Timbuktu, Niger River, and desert culture. Micronesia – 600 Pacific islands with diving spots.

– 600 Pacific islands with diving spots. Montserrat – Caribbean volcanic landscape.

– Caribbean volcanic landscape. Niger – Ancient cities and Sahara experiences.

– Ancient cities and Sahara experiences. Niue – Polynesian island and whale watching.

– Polynesian island and whale watching. Rwanda – Gorilla trekking and scenic hills.

– Gorilla trekking and scenic hills. Senegal – Dakar, Gorée Island, and Atlantic coast.

– Dakar, Gorée Island, and Atlantic coast. Sierra Leone – Freetown Peninsula beaches.

– Freetown Peninsula beaches. St. Kitts & Nevis – Caribbean landscapes.

– Caribbean landscapes. The Gambia – River cruises and national parks.

– River cruises and national parks. Togo – Markets and palm-lined coasts.

– Markets and palm-lined coasts. Vanuatu – Pacific diving and wreck exploration.

Visa-on-Arrival Destinations

Nigerians can obtain visas on arrival in these countries:

Burundi – Great Rift Valley landscapes.

– Great Rift Valley landscapes. Cambodia – Angkor Wat and Southeast Asian culture.

– Angkor Wat and Southeast Asian culture. Comoros – Indian Ocean islands.

– Indian Ocean islands. Djibouti – Lake Assal and volcanic terrain.

– Lake Assal and volcanic terrain. Iran – Persian heritage and historic cities.

– Persian heritage and historic cities. Lebanon – Beirut culture and Baalbek ruins.

– Beirut culture and Baalbek ruins. Maldives – Luxury resorts and beaches.

– Luxury resorts and beaches. Mauritius – Multicultural island with coral reefs.

– Multicultural island with coral reefs. Mozambique – Indian Ocean coastlines.

– Indian Ocean coastlines. Palau – Pacific diving paradise.

– Pacific diving paradise. Samoa – Polynesian culture and natural beauty.

– Polynesian culture and natural beauty. Somalia – Mogadishu beaches.

– Mogadishu beaches. Timor-Leste – Southeast Asian coastal nation.

– Southeast Asian coastal nation. Tuvalu – Remote Pacific destination.

Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA)

Seychelles – Coral reefs, giant tortoises, and pristine beaches.

Travel Requirements

While many destinations offer visa-free or visa-on-arrival access, travelers may need: