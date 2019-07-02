Goodluck Jonathan Earmarked for N10 billion for Ruga Settlements – Lalong

Simon Lalong, governor of Plateau state, says ex-President Goodluck Jonathan budgeted N10 billion for Ruga settlements.

Speaking at the presidential villa in Abuja on Monday, the governor said nothing came out the process under Jonathan.

He said had the former president implemented the policy, the country would not be tackling insecurity at a high level.

“The fact that federal government is bringing subsidy was a request from the committee chaired by Mr Vice President. Goodluck Jonathan did it and he budgeted about N10 billion but we didn’t see the money. If he had done that at that time, we would not be fighting insecurity between herders and farmers today,” he said.

Lalong said contrary to reports that states were being coerced to be part of the Ruga programme, those on the project actually applied to be part of it.

He added that each state adopted the name it chose to call the programme, explaining that the name Ruga is not general.

‘CONTROVERSY ON RUGA NEEDLESS’

Lalong, who met with President Muhammadu Buhari, said the herdsmen/farmers committee, headed by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, had agreed that the only solution that can address some of the security issues between herdsmen and farmers is the ranching policy.

He described the the controversy trailing it as needless.

“I think the Ruga thing should not be anything that should bring controversy with the level of sensitisation we’ve already made,” he said.

“I am a member of the food security committee. I am a member of the herdsmen/farmers committee. We’ve gone a long way on this issue and we’ve said that the only solution that can address some of these insecurity issues between herdsmen and farmers is the ranching policy. You remember that one time we some people called it colony and called it this and that, and it created controversy.

“Again, we have gone far under the leadership of Mr Vice President, and then we are hearing other terms, what they are talking about it’s the same thing that we are talking about. But I think when they mentioned Ruga, it may be particular to a particular tribe but what we are doing is all encompassing, it’s for the benefit of Nigeria.

“I have said particularly in my state that animal husbandry, livestock rearing is not a prerogative of one tribe, everybody must get involved in it and that is what we have done in our state when we registered for it. We said we are going to put these structures to enable us to encourage youth, train youth. Right now we are training permanent secretaries, retired civil servants who would also get involved in it so that we can address some of the insecurity that we have in the nation.

“So when somebody mentioned another word, people would not wait to question and find out who and who are bringing those words, that is just the simple fact. But if you go to what we have done because they have mentioned some states which are included, yes, those states applied, those states said we have land for it. It’s not federal government that is imposing it on any state.

BUHARI NOT ‘IMPOSING THE POLICY ON ANY STATE’

“To the credit of Mr President, he has not imposed that on any states, it was voluntary. And they said any state that is prepared to do that to address insecurity in his state should come and apply. So some of the state’s applied and we are at the level of the pilot scheme and some mischief makers would start bringing terms to cause confusion in the country. It’s very unfortunate.”

On the concern was that the programme is being funded by the federal government, Lalong said, “I was here one time when people asked why is the federal government subsidizing ranching? And I also asked why is the federal government subsidizing agriculture? This is a policy that we felt that it is not only for economic sense, but it would also address the issue of security.

“So if it is going to address insecurity in a period the country is confronted with serious security challenges, then federal government would come and assist those who want to do it. They are not imposing it on any state, I am a member of this committee under the chairmanship of the Vice President, the federal government has not impose that on any state.

“They said if you have land for pilot scheme they can assist, and donor agencies are coming from all over, it is not a federal government project, the world bank in involved, the African Development Bank is involved. So if you have a scheme like this that can take poverty away, bring revenue and also address insecurity, you will need to go into it but with due consultation from your state.

“We did a lot of sensitization, in my state it took me three months to do sensitization and we all agreed that we should bring this concept to empower people. It is not meant to empower one tribe it is for everybody and that would address the issue of insecurity because we don’t want people moving from one place to another looking for grasses.”

Source: The Cable