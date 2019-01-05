Funke Akindele, JJC Skillz Share Picture of New born Twins

Nollywood star Funke Akindele and her husband Rasheed Bello, better known as JJC Skillz have posted photograph of their twin babies, two weeks after news went round that Funke had given birth.

“To God be all the glory!!!”, Funke wrote on her instagram, along with the photograph of the beaming couple holding the twins well-wrapped from view.

The news of the birth of the baby twins had triggered an avalanche of congratulatory messages in the social media for the couple.

Funke, 41, married Bello in 2016. She lost the first pregnancy arising from the union.

Initially, there was no confirmation of the birth, until Funke wrote in her Instagram story: “Thank you Lord. Oluwa e tobi (God is great), I am now being called a new name.”

She followed later with another touch of drama to kill rumour mongers with a thought provoking song by Tope Alabi, Logan Ti Ode and a simple message:”Thank You Lord’.

The song appears to be the actress’s response to rumour mongers, mockers and even a so-called pastor who never wished her well.