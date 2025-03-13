FULL LIST: UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Quarterfinal Fixtures And Schedule

The UEFA Champions League has entered the quarterfinal stage, with eight of Europe’s top clubs battling for a spot in the semifinals. The competition has been intense, and fans can expect even more thrilling encounters as the tournament progresses.

Real Madrid Advances After Dramatic Penalty Shootout

Real Madrid secured their place in the quarterfinals after a nail-biting penalty shootout victory against city rivals Atlético Madrid.

The match started with a bang as Conor Gallagher scored just 27 seconds into the game, leveling the aggregate score following Real Madrid’s 2-1 win in the first leg. However, despite 120 minutes of high-intensity football, neither side could find a winner, leading to penalties.

Both teams successfully converted their first three spot-kicks. The drama peaked when Julian Alvarez’s penalty was ruled out by VAR due to an accidental double touch. This allowed Fede Valverde to step up and give Real Madrid a 3-1 lead. Although Atlético goalkeeper Jan Oblak saved Lucas Vázquez’s attempt, Marcos Llorente’s miss—hitting the crossbar—sealed Atlético’s fate.

Antonio Rüdiger then confidently scored the winning penalty, sending Real Madrid through to face Arsenal in the quarterfinals.

The quarterfinals will feature four electrifying matchups:

Arsenal vs. Real Madrid – A high-stakes battle between the Premier League frontrunners and the 14-time European champions.

– A high-stakes battle between the Premier League frontrunners and the 14-time European champions. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs. Aston Villa – PSG faces an Aston Villa side that has been making headlines with its resurgence in European football.

– PSG faces an Aston Villa side that has been making headlines with its resurgence in European football. Barcelona vs. Borussia Dortmund – A clash of attacking powerhouses, with Barcelona’s flair going up against Dortmund’s relentless energy.

– A clash of attacking powerhouses, with Barcelona’s flair going up against Dortmund’s relentless energy. Bayern Munich vs. Inter Milan – A rematch of the 2010 Champions League final, with both teams eager for another shot at glory.

Match Schedule

First-leg matches: April 8 & 9, 2025

April 8 & 9, 2025 Second-leg matches: April 15 & 16, 2025

How the New Champions League Format Works

This season introduced a revamped league phase, replacing the traditional group stage format.

Each team played eight matches against different opponents.

matches against different opponents. The top 24 teams from the league phase advanced to the knockout rounds.

from the league phase advanced to the knockout rounds. The top 8 teams earned direct qualification to the Round of 16, while teams ranked 9th to 24th battled in playoffs for the remaining spots.

This new structure has intensified the competition, ensuring every match carries weight.

After the quarterfinals, the semifinals will take place on:

First-leg matches: April 29 & 30, 2025

April 29 & 30, 2025 Second-leg matches: May 6 & 7, 2025

The grand finale is scheduled for May 31, 2025, at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Round of 16 Recap – How Each Team Qualified

The road to the quarterfinals was filled with action-packed matches and unforgettable moments:

Arsenal vs. PSV Eindhoven – Arsenal dominated the tie, securing a 9-3 aggregate victory despite a 2-2 draw in the second leg.

– Arsenal dominated the tie, securing a despite a 2-2 draw in the second leg. Aston Villa vs. Club Brugge – A 6-1 aggregate win for Aston Villa, with Marco Asensio playing a pivotal role in their success.

– A for Aston Villa, with Marco Asensio playing a pivotal role in their success. Real Madrid vs. Atlético Madrid – A tense Madrid derby that ended in a 4-3 penalty shootout victory for Real after a 1-1 aggregate draw.

– A tense Madrid derby that ended in a for Real after a 1-1 aggregate draw. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs. Liverpool – PSG eliminated Liverpool with a 4-1 penalty shootout win at Anfield, thanks to goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma’s heroics.

– PSG eliminated Liverpool with a at Anfield, thanks to goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma’s heroics. Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen – Bayern displayed dominance with a 5-0 aggregate victory , with Harry Kane shining in the second leg.

– Bayern displayed dominance with a , with Harry Kane shining in the second leg. Barcelona vs. Benfica – Barcelona eased into the quarterfinals, setting up a showdown with Borussia Dortmund.

– Barcelona eased into the quarterfinals, setting up a showdown with Borussia Dortmund. Borussia Dortmund vs. Lille – Dortmund advanced with an impressive display, preparing for a challenging match against Barcelona.

– Dortmund advanced with an impressive display, preparing for a challenging match against Barcelona. Inter Milan vs. Atlético Madrid – Inter Milan emerged victorious in a tough battle, securing their place in the last eight.

Potential Semifinal Matchups – What’s Next?

As the Champions League heats up, the semifinal picture is beginning to take shape.

The winner of Arsenal vs. Real Madrid will face the winner of PSG vs. Aston Villa .

will face the . The winner of Barcelona vs. Borussia Dortmund will take on the winner of Bayern Munich vs. Inter Milan.

This means football fans could witness thrilling showdowns such as:

Arsenal vs. PSG – A clash of attacking philosophies.

– A clash of attacking philosophies. Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich – A rematch of classic European battles.

The road to the final promises intense football action, with Europe’s biggest clubs fighting for the ultimate prize. Stay tuned for more updates as the drama unfolds!