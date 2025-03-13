How To Stop Procrastinating (Before It Destroys You)

Procrastination is like that toxic friend who always convinces you to “do it later” until later turns into never. You know you need to finish that task, but somehow, you find yourself watching “one last video” or suddenly deciding that your room needs deep cleaning at 2 AM.

Sound familiar? Don’t worry—you’re not lazy, you’re just stuck in a procrastination loop. But the good news is, there’s a way out. Here’s how to stop procrastinating before your deadlines start chasing you like a Nollywood ghost.

1. Understand WHY You’re Procrastinating

Procrastination isn’t just about “being lazy.” Your brain is doing it for a reason.

Common reasons you keep delaying tasks:

The task is boring → Your brain would rather scroll TikTok.

→ Your brain would rather scroll TikTok. The task is overwhelming → You don’t even know where to start.

→ You don’t even know where to start. You’re a perfectionist → You don’t want to start until you’re “ready.”

→ You don’t want to start until you’re “ready.” You don’t feel like it → And somehow, you never “feel like it.” What NOT to do:

→ And somehow, you never “feel like it.” Waiting for motivation (it’s not coming, my dear).

Thinking “I work best under pressure” (that’s a lie—you just like suffering).

2. Break the Task Into Tiny, Stupidly Easy Steps

Your brain avoids big, scary tasks. But tiny tasks? It can handle those.

How to do it:

Instead of thinking, “I need to write a 10-page report,” tell yourself:

→ Step 1: Open your laptop.

→ Step 2: Write one sentence.

→ Step 3: Keep going.

Your brain won’t resist one small step. But once you start, it’s easier to continue.

What NOT to do:

Telling yourself “I’ll do it later” (that’s how you end up working at 3 AM).

3. Use the “2-Minute Rule” to Trick Yourself

This rule is simple: If a task takes less than 2 minutes, do it immediately.

Examples:

Replying to an email? Do it now.

Washing one plate? Do it now.

Writing one sentence? Do it now.

Why? Small tasks pile up into a mountain of stress if you keep delaying them.

What NOT to do:

Saying “I’ll do it later” (you won’t).

4. Set a “Stupidly Small” Time Limit

Telling yourself “I’ll work for 3 hours” is scary. But 5 minutes? Easy.

Try this:

Set a timer for 5 minutes and work on your task.

and work on your task. When the timer ends, you can stop or continue if you feel like it .

. Most times, you’ll keep going because starting was the hardest part. What NOT to do:

Waiting for “the perfect time” (there’s no such thing).

5. Make Procrastination “Hard” and Work “Easy”

If distractions are easier than work, your brain will choose distractions every time.

How to fix this:

Make work easy to start → Keep your materials ready .

→ Keep your materials . Make distractions hard to access → Put your phone in another room.

→ Put your phone in another room. Use website blockers → Stop letting YouTube steal your soul. What NOT to do:

→ Stop letting YouTube steal your soul. Keeping your phone beside you while working (temptation is real).

6. Reward Yourself Like a Trained Puppy

Your brain loves instant rewards. So, if you trick it with rewards, it will want to work.

Example:

Finish a task? Treat yourself to a snack, a break, or a funny video .

Treat yourself to . Complete a big task? Celebrate with something fun.

Your brain will start linking “work” with “rewards”, making it easier to start next time.

What NOT to do:

Saying “I’ll reward myself after I finish everything” (too far, your brain won’t wait).

7. Use the “Accountability Hack”

When someone expects you to finish a task, you feel more pressure to actually do it.

How to do it:

Tell a friend “I’ll finish this by 3 PM—check on me.”

Announce your goal publicly (your pride won’t let you fail).

Work with someone (peer pressure, but for productivity). What NOT to do:

Keeping your goals to yourself (nobody to shame you if you fail).

8. Forgive Yourself and Start NOW

The worst thing about procrastination? Guilt.

You waste time, then feel bad, then waste more time because you feel bad. Vicious cycle!

Solution:

Forgive yourself for procrastinating.

Don’t overthink— just start .

. Even 5 minutes of work is better than nothing. What NOT to do:

is better than nothing. Beating yourself up (that won’t make the work disappear).

Procrastination won’t disappear overnight, but small, smart habits will help you win the battle.

Start now—not later. Because we both know what happens when you say “I’ll do it later”.