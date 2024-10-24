FULL LIST: Nigerian Ministers And Their New Delegations

President Bola Tinubu has removed five ministers and modified the designations of 10 others. The nominations were revealed in a statement released by the presidency following the Federal Executive Council meeting on Wednesday.

The dismissed ministers are Uju-Ken Ohanenye, Minister of Women Affairs; Lola Ade-John, Minister of Tourism; Prof. Tahir Mamman (SAN), Minister of Education; Abdullahi Muhammad Gwarzo, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development; and Dr. Jamila Bio Ibrahim, Minister of Youth Development.

Newly appointed ministers include Dr. Yusuf Tanko Sununu, Morufu Olatunji Alausa, Senator John Owan Enoh, and others.

Below is the full list of the new designations of the ministers:

Name of Ministers Current Designation & New Designation

1. Hon Dr Yusuf Tanko Sununu| Minister of State, Education| Minister of State Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction

2. Dr Morufu Olatunji Alausa| Minister of State, Health| Minister of Education

3. Barr. Bello Muhammad Goronyo| Minister of State, Water Resources and Sanitation| Minister of State, Works

4. Hon. Abubakar Eshiokpekha Momoh| Minister of Niger Delta Development| Minister of Regional Development

5. Uba Maigari Ahmadu| Minister of State, Steel Development| Minister of State, Regional Development

6. Dr Doris Azoka-Anite| Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment| Minister of State, Finance

7. Sen. John Owan Enoh| Minister of Sports Development| Minister of State, Trade and Investment (Industry)

8. Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim| Minister of State, Police Affairs| Minister of Women Affairs

9. Ayodele Olawande| Minister of State for Youth Development| Minister for Youth Development

10. Dr. Salako Iziaq Adekunle Adeboye| Minister of State, Environment| Minister of State, Health.