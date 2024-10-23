President Tinubu Reshuffles Cabinet, Dismisses Five Ministers

In a bid to enhance administrative efficiency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday, dismissed five ministers from his cabinet.

This development was confirmed in a statement issued by the President’s Special Adviser on Social Media, Dada Olusegun.

The affected ministers are Uju-Ken Ohanenye, Minister of Women Affairs; Lola Ade-John, Minister of Tourism; Prof. Tahir Mamman, Minister of Education; Abdullahi Muhammad Gwarzo, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development; and Dr. Jamila Bio Ibrahim, Minister of Youth Development.

According to the statement, the decision aligns with the President’s commitment to delivering on his promises to Nigerians. As part of this reshuffle, eight new measures were approved to strengthen the administration’s capacity for optimal performance.

Key among these actions is the renaming of the Ministry of Niger Delta Development to the Ministry of Regional Development, broadening its mandate to oversee all Regional Development Commissions. Additionally, the functions of the Ministry of Sports Development have been transferred to the National Sports Commission.

In a significant restructuring move, the Federal Ministry of Tourism will merge with the Federal Ministry of Arts and Culture to form the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism, and the Creative Economy.

Ten ministers were reassigned to new portfolios, while seven new ministerial nominees were forwarded to the Senate for confirmation. Among the appointments, Shehu Dikko was named Chairman of the National Sports Commission, and Sunday Akin Dare was appointed Special Adviser to the President on Public Communication and Orientation.

Notable ministerial appointments include Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, and Jumoke Oduwole as Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment. Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda was appointed Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi as Minister of Labour and Employment, Idi Mukhtar Maiha as Minister of Livestock Development, and Yusuf Abdullahi Ata as Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development. Suwaiba Said Ahmad was also named Minister of State for Education.

This cabinet reshuffle is seen as part of President Tinubu’s broader strategy to streamline governance and deliver on his administration’s policy goals.