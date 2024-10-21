From Restaurant Bills To Lunchbox Adventures: A New Way To Beat Inflation

Iya Onyi and Sunny Bobo, the two major local food vendors at my work place, were my go-to when I started working in 2020. The food was not only delicious and prepared in hygienic conditions, but also extremely affordable.

Back then, buying lunch from these vendors was a wise decision – you could fill your belly and save money at the same time. There were even times when their customers formed long queues, and in response to the overwhelming demand, they had to cook twice or even more to meet everyone’s needs.

This trend wasn’t unique to my workplace. Friends at other offices had similar experiences, where the need to prepare lunch or even have breakfast before leaving for work didn’t seem like a priority. The money they had in their wallets and bags were enough to get them through the day. In fact, heading out to grab a meal at a nearby restaurant after a busy day was an easy, affordable way to unwind.

But fast forward to today, and things have changed. Inflation has hit every aspect of daily life, from food prices, transportation costs, rent, and utilities have skyrocketed. Now, more than ever, working professionals are seeking alternative ways to cut costs, and one of the most effective solutions has been embracing the lunchbox.

As work resumes on Monday morning, while standing at a bus stop, I noticed something interesting; most of the passengers waiting with me were carrying two bags. Just like me, they had their work bags and lunchboxes.

Curious, I struck up a conversation with a young woman juggling both bags. “Omo, it’s cooler ministry now,” she said with a tired smile. “Who go dey buy food wey expensive like say dem wan kill us?”

Her words resonated with everyone nearby. The thought of spending N2,000 on a meal that wouldn’t even satisfy a primary school child was too much for many of us. “The N2,000 food no go reach anywhere,” another passenger chimed in. “I fit use that money buy rice, go cook, chop am well, and still get something left for tomorrow.”

This is the reality many professionals and non-professionals are living today. As prices continue to climb, packing lunch has become a necessity. While grabbing food from your favorite vendor may be convenient, it’s no longer a sustainable option for the everyday worker trying to manage their budget.

However, this trend towards meal prepping and lunchbox adventures isn’t just about survival, it is also about taking control of what we eat. Preparing meals at home gives people the freedom to plan healthier, more balanced meals while also being mindful of portions.

Many have found joy in experimenting with recipes, turning what used to be a simple task into a creative process.

For some, it’s become a matter of pride. They’ve mastered the art of preparing affordable, nutritious meals that stretch over several days. Whether it’s a simple pot of jollof rice, stir-fried vegetables, or even leftovers from the weekend, the lunchbox is making a strong comeback.

In an economy where every naira counts, the decision to bring your own food to work goes beyond just saving money, it is a small but meaningful way to take control of your daily life.

While we cannot predict how long inflation will last, one thing is certain: the lunchbox, once considered a relic of schooldays, has now become a symbol of financial savviness and resilience in challenging times.

For Those New To Meal Prepping, Here Are A Few Tips To Get Started:

1. Plan your meals: Create a weekly menu that includes meals you can easily prepare in bulk. Rice, beans, and soups are great options for this.

2. Prep in advance: Spend your Sunday afternoon prepping ingredients or even cooking your meals for the week. It saves time on busy mornings.

3. Invest in good containers: Airtight containers keep food fresh and are easier to transport.

4. Experiment with leftovers: Don’t let extra food go to waste. Repurpose leftovers into new dishes for the next day.

By embracing the lunchbox lifestyle, working professionals are proving that even in the face of inflation, it’s possible to stay ahead without compromising on quality or taste.