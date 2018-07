Former CJN Justice Aloysius Iyorgyer Katsina-Alu Passes on at 76 years old

Former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Justice Aloysius Iyorgyer Katsina-Alu is dead.

Family sources said he died at about 2am on Wednesday at Chida Orthopaedic Hospital, Gudu, Abuja.

He was aged 76, and would have been 77 next month.

Katsina-Alu, a native of Benue State, succeeded Idris Legbo Kutigi as Chief Justice of the Supreme Court in December 2009, and was in office till August 2011.