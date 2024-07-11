Former Accountant General Pleads On Time To Return Looted Funds

Anamekwe Nwabuoku, a former acting Accountant-General of the Federation, begged Justice James Omotoso of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday to grant him further time to complete the reimbursement of the public funds that he and his co-defendant are accused of embezzling.

Nwabuoku and Felix Nweke, his co-defendant, are accused on 11 counts of money laundering totaling N1.6 billion. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is pursuing legal action against them.

The defendants were charged with performing the conduct between 2019 and 2021 when Nwabuoku was the Ministry of Defence’s Director of Finance and Accounts. Nweke is the second defendant in the charge with the filing number FHC/ABJ/CR/240/24, dated May 20, submitted by Nwabuoku.

Nwabuoku was appointed acting AGoF on May 20, 2022, under ex-President Muhammadu Buhari after Ahmed Idris was suspended as AGF over alleged N80bn fraud. He was, however, removed in July 2022, a few weeks after assuming office.

When the matter was called on Wednesday, the defendants prayed to the court to halt their arraignment until another date to perfect the refund. Nweke’s lawyer, Emeka Onyeaka, informed the court that there was a new development in the case.

He told the court that his client had taken steps towards settling the matter. The lawyer said Nweke had made substantial refunds of the money traced to him by the anti-graft agency.

“The second defendant has taken steps, as there is a communication to the commission via-a-vs the alleged offences on making a refund. “The commission is in receipt of the money and promised to communicate to us,” he said.

The defence counsel said upon being served with the charge, “We communicated with the commission and we were asked to tarry for their administrative procedure.”

He said since a substantial amount had been refunded, if his client was arraigned, such action would affect the trial. He, therefore, prayed the court to grant them an adjournment to take further steps on the administrative procedure.

Maduakolam Igwe, who appeared for Nwabuoku, aligned with Onyeaka’s submission. Igwe said his client had equally taken the same steps and that a substantial amount had been refunded.

“We have written to the commission on this. The first defendant has also made some refunds.

“May I adopt the submission of my learner friend to tidy up the administrative procedure,” he corroborated.

Responding, counsel who appeared for the EFCC, Ogechi Ujam, acknowledged that though the commission was in receipt of a proposal letter, she said, “No negotiation has been made, no settlement has been done and no agreement has been reached by parties.

“In the circumstances, we urge this honourable court to allow us to arraign the defendants.”

After hearing the parties out, Justice Omotosho adjourned till October 14 for arraignment.