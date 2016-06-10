Foreign Investors Eye Nigeria’s Food and Agric Sector

The Director, Life Sciences Group Africa, Global Exhibitions, Jamie Hill, has revealed that Nigeria’s food and agribusiness could become an “emerging sector” for foreign investors.

Hill said with a population of about 180 million, a government working at improving gross domestic product, Nigeria offers enormous growth potential across a number of different sectors.

According to him, the drivers for investments in the agric and food sectors were very strong and favorable and he expects that growth to continue.

He said the nation would continue to see strong interest and investment from abroad and the foreign investors would find the food sector in the country attractive.

Thus, he stressed that improving the nation’s food sector is critical given an ever-increasing demand for food.

In line with this, he said his organisation zeroed on food safety during its just concluded Food Nigeria exhibition since it has become an issue of concern for international food firms in export.

He explained that the exhibition provided a platform for international and regional food and beverage companies to network and cultivate business ties.