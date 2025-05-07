Foreign Exchange Pressure Eases For Nigerian Companies As Q1 2025 Losses Drop By 98%

The foreign exchange (FX) crisis that has plagued Nigerian companies since the start of the current administration is showing signs of easing, as reflected in the dramatic reduction in FX losses reported in Q1 2025 compared to previous quarters.

Ten of Nigeria’s leading listed companies across consumer goods, telecommunications, cement, and oil & gas sectors recorded a combined net FX loss of N22.11 billion in Q1 2025—down sharply from the N1.179 trillion loss recorded in Q1 2024, based on data from their unaudited financial statements.

These companies include MTN Nigeria, Dangote Cement, Dangote Sugar, Nigerian Breweries, BUA Foods, BUA Cement, Nestlé Nigeria, Cadbury, Lafarge Africa, and Aradel Holdings. The easing FX burden contributed to stronger earnings across the board, with all ten firms reporting improvements in their bottom lines thanks to more favorable currency conditions.

Companies like MTN Nigeria, Nestlé, Dangote Cement, BUA Cement, and Nigerian Breweries reported significant declines in FX losses. Others—Dangote Sugar, BUA Foods, Cadbury, Lafarge Africa, and Aradel Holdings—even recorded FX gains in Q1 2025, reversing the heavy losses of previous periods. This trend helped drive a 252% surge in combined pre-tax profits, which hit N998.1 billion, compared to a pre-tax loss of N656 billion in Q1 2024. The Q1 2025 result also surpasses the combined pre-tax profits recorded for both FY 2023 and FY 2024.

The improvements are largely attributed to a more stable naira, enhanced FX liquidity, reduced exposure to foreign debt, and proactive risk management strategies. In contrast, earlier periods were marred by the sharp devaluation of the naira following the FX unification policy launched in June 2023.

To illustrate the scale of the naira’s depreciation:

It opened 2023 at N461.50/$1,

Closed 2023 at N907.11/$1,

Ended 2024 at N1,535/$1.

By March 2025, the rate had stabilized, closing at N1,537/$1.

Company Breakdown