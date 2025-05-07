Akpabio Reshuffles Senate Committees, Reassigns Key Chairmanships

The President of the Nigerian Senate, Godswill Akpabio, on Tuesday announced a reshuffle of the leadership of several Senate standing committees as plenary resumed in Abuja.

One of the most notable changes affected former Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Simon Lalong (APC, Plateau South), who was appointed Chairman of the Senate Committee on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Electoral Matters. He replaces Senator Sharafadeen Alli (APC, Oyo South), who had led the committee since the inauguration of the 10th Senate.

Senator Alli has now been redeployed to chair the Committee on Agricultural Institutions and Research — a portfolio previously held by Senator Lalong.

In another shift, Senator Pam Dachungyang (PDP, Plateau North) has been named the new Chairman of the Committee on Tourism. He replaces Senator Anthony Ani (APC, Ebonyi South), who has been reassigned as Vice Chairman of the South East Development Commission.

That role was formerly occupied by Senator Kenneth Eze (APC, Ebonyi Central), who continues to serve as Chairman of the Committee on Information and Vice Chairman of the Committee on Water Resources.

Meanwhile, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (APC, Abia North) retains his position as Chairman of the South East Development Commission.

Announcing the changes, Senate President Akpabio stated that the reorganisation is aimed at enhancing legislative efficiency and ensuring that the Senate remains aligned with its constitutional oversight responsibilities.

He also directed Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele to coordinate with all committee chairpersons to ensure timely submission of committee reports for legislative consideration.