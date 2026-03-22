FirstBank disburses ₦1 trillion to SMEs, set to host growth webinar on March 31

KEY POINTS

FirstBank Nigeria has announced a massive ₦1 trillion disbursement in credit to support customers, with a specific focus on micro-SMEs through instant loan systems.

Mr. Chuma Ezirim, Group Executive at FirstBank, reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to providing “practical guidance” for sustainable small business growth.

The bank will host its SMEConnect Webinar on March 31, 2026, under the theme: “Business Growth: From Adoption to Integration and Scalable Impact.”

Key speakers include experts from Microsoft and FirstBank’s digital and SME partnership divisions.

MAIN STORY

FirstBank Nigeria has crossed a significant milestone in its support for the real sector, disclosing that it has disbursed over ₦1 trillion to support its customers, including micro-SMEs.

In a statement released on Saturday in Lagos, the Group Executive, e-Business and Retail Products, Mr. Chuma Ezirim, noted that the bank’s deployed credit scoring systems now enable instant loans for micro-enterprises, removing traditional barriers to capital. Ezirim emphasized that SMEs play a central role in Nigeria’s economic development and require more than just funding—they need strategic knowledge.

To address this need, the bank is intensifying its SMEConnect initiative, a platform designed to equip business owners with digital tools and operational strategies. The upcoming virtual webinar, scheduled for March 31, aims to bridge the gap between adopting new technologies and fully integrating them into business workflows. The session will feature Mr. Temitope Odude, Senior Solutions Architect at Microsoft, who will provide insights into how small businesses can leverage innovation to scale their impact.

The webinar will also feature internal experts such as Abednego Ugwueke, Head of Digital Channels, and Ibidun Adedewe, Head of SME Acquisition and Partnerships. Discussions will focus on streamlining operations, improving customer engagement, and making data-driven decisions in an increasingly competitive digital environment. Ezirim stated that the goal is to help SMEs enhance productivity and ensure their growth is both sustainable and scalable.

THE ISSUES

A primary challenge for Nigerian SMEs remains the “adoption-integration gap.” While many businesses have adopted basic digital tools (like social media or digital payments), few have successfully integrated them into a data-driven decision-making framework. Furthermore, despite the ₦1 trillion disbursement, the “instant loan” model relies heavily on credit scoring systems. For many micro-SMEs, maintaining a clean digital financial footprint is now the new “collateral” required to access these funds.

WHAT’S NEXT

Webinar Registration: Business owners are encouraged to register for the March 31 session to gain direct access to Microsoft’s architectural solutions for small businesses.

Business owners are encouraged to register for the March 31 session to gain direct access to Microsoft’s architectural solutions for small businesses. Digital Toolkits: Following the webinar, FirstBank is expected to release a “Scalable Impact” toolkit for participants, offering discounted access to digital channel integration.

Following the webinar, FirstBank is expected to release a “Scalable Impact” toolkit for participants, offering discounted access to digital channel integration. Loan Access: Micro-SMEs are advised to utilize FirstBank’s digital platforms regularly to build the “credit score” necessary for the bank’s instant loan approvals.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The bank remains committed to supporting SMEs with practical guidance to help them grow sustainably,” stated Mr. Chuma Ezirim .

. “We have deployed credit scoring systems that enable instant loans for micro-SMEs… with over one trillion naira disbursed,” the Group Executive added.

added. “The session will feature industry experts… who will share perspectives on business innovation and integration,” noted FirstBank in the official statement.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that FirstBank is moving from “Lender” to “Business Partner.” By combining ₦1 trillion in liquidity with technical mentorship from giants like Microsoft, the bank is betting that the survival of the Nigerian economy depends on turning “side hustles” into integrated, data-driven corporations.