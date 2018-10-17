First Music, Now Motorsport! Davido Announces Next Big Plan

When Davido said he has 30 billion in his account, we all didn’t get the drift quickly that he is not just a musician but also an astute businessman.

The multiple award-winning entertainer is proving that he is much more than just a music hitmaker as he continues to expand his business with his latest move being to venture into motorsports.

Although he is already one of the highest earning African musicians, the superstar has revealed via an Instagram post on Monday, October 15, 2018 that he is venturing into motorsports business. In the post he shared, he is seen posing next to a beautifully decorated racing car.

According to him, this is his new hustle aside music.

“We not into music only we do motorsports now so follow @chillingmotorsports for update 30BG lifestyle,” he captioned the photo.

In case you don’t know, motorsport involves sporting events which primarily involves the use of motorised vehicles, whether for racing or non-racing competition.

This is not the first time Davido will be revealing that he is expanding his business empire. Recall a few months ago, he announced that he would be diversifying his empire into other sectors including aviation and movies.