Firm Secures N72bn To Boost African Fashion Entrepreneurs

Stitches Africa, an AI-powered e-commerce platform for bespoke and ready-to-wear African clothing, has secured fifty million dollars to scale its operations and support fashion entrepreneurs across the continent.

The financing partnership was led by JF Advisory Group, with Cedius Trustees Limited serving as Custodian and Security Trustee.

In a statement, the company said the funds will support expansion into new international markets, strengthen logistics, and provide designers with both capital and digital tools.

The company, which officially launched in Lagos, said it plans to connect African designers with customers around the world.

It added that the platform is designed to close long-standing gaps in the fashion value chain by combining technology, sustainability, and cultural authenticity.

“The platform allows users to browse, customize, and purchase tailor-made African wear from anywhere in the world using AI-driven body measurement technology. It generates accurate digital fittings for seamless and precise tailoring,” the statement said.