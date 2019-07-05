Finally, Busola Dakolo Reports Rape Charges to Police

Busola Dakolo, a celebrity photographer, who accused Biodun Fatoyinbo, senior pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), of raping her has filed a legal complaint.

In a video interview that has now gone viral, Dakolo, who is the wife of Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo, alleged that the pastor had sexual relations with her when she was 16 going on 17 in Ilorin.

The Nation reports that Dakolo filed a formal complaint with the police on Thursday.

This means that the police will carry out an investigation into the allegation.

After protests to some branches of his church on Sunday and various comments, Fayotoyinbo announced that he would be taking an indefinite leave of absence from the church pulpit.

On Thursday, a former staff of the church also accused Fatoyinbo of having sexual relations with her without her consent.

The lady, pseudo named ‘X’, said the incident happened in 2017 beyond the shores of Nigeria.

She said she was in an undisclosed country, working for the church when Fatoyinbo invited her to his house and allegedly raped her.

According to her, Fatoyinbo apologised after the alleged rape, and she had to keep working with him and the church.

X further alleged that Modele, Fatoyinbo’s wife, is complicit in the rape allegations.

She explained that she was an ordinary member of the church for about five years until Modele made contact with her and brought her (X) close to the family.

She said everything done to bring her into the family was deliberate.

Source: The Cable